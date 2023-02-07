Super Bowl Football

Fans pose before the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night Monday in Phoenix. Sports bets are surging ahead of the Super Bowl.

 Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — As legal sports gambling proliferates, the number of Americans betting on the Super Bowl and the total amount they're wagering is surging — although most of the action is still off the books.

An estimated 1 in 5 American adults will make some sort of bet, laying out a whopping $16 billion, or twice as much as last year, according to an industry trade group.

