Royals ship INF Kelvin Gutierrez to Orioles for cash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | The Kansas City Royals traded infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash on Saturday.
The 26-year-old Gutierrez appeared in 38 games for the Royals this season, hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and eight RBIs. He ultimately was caught in a numbers game as the Royals went with a different combination of infielders and Gutierrez was designated for assignment on June 28.
Gutierrez was signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Nationals in 2013, then traded to Kansas City in 2018 in a four-player deal that sent closer Kelvin Herrera to Washington. He made his big league debut the following year, appearing in 20 games, but was limited to four games last season due to injuries.
Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco is day-to-day with a right ankle injury after rolling it Wednesday in Houston. Franco has been doing rehab work and manager Brandon Hyde said recently he could be ready off the bench.
Ohtani 1st All-Star picked as pitcher, position player
NEW YORK | Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and a pitcher.
The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL’s designated hitter.
Boston has the most All-Stars for the first time since 2009, sending five. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and reliever Matt Barnes were chosen to join a pair of starters: shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers.
Houston and Toronto have four All-Stars each.
Ohtani received 121 votes in balloting by players, managers and coaches announced three days after fan-elected starters were revealed.
“The guy’s going to participate in Home Run Derby, pitch in the game and hit in the game. That doesn’t happen like, ever,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said after speaking with AL skipper Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay. “So this is the one time ... even the non-baseball fan can really latch onto this and become interested.”
Babe Ruth’s pitching days were largely behind him by the time the All-Star Game started in 1933. Ruth made one pitching appearance that year, the final one of his career on the last day of the season. He last pitched with regularity in 1919.
Ohtani began Sunday with a .278 batting average, 30 home runs and 66 RBIs. He was also 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 60 innings in 12 starts on the mound.
The right-hander was joined by fellow starting pitchers Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees (272 votes), and Lance Lynn (199) and Carlos Rodón (192) of the Chicago White Sox.
Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (189) also was elected but is hurt and will miss the game along with Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who was elected to start, and Washington outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who was picked as a reserve.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who has a historically low ERA of 0.95, led NL starting pitchers with 321 votes, followed by San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman (210), Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes (153) and Brandon Woodruff (146), and San Diego’s Yu Darvish (105). Because he is scheduled to start for the Mets on July 11, deGrom doesn’t plan to pitch in Denver.
The Yankees’ struggling Aroldis Chapman (160), Chicago’s Liam Hendriks (159) and Barnes (117) are the AL relievers, and Chicago’s Craig Kimbrel (208), Milwaukee’s Josh Hader (191) and San Diego’s Mark Melancon (107) are in the NL bullpen.
Tampa Bay catcher Mike Zunino was elected as an AL reserve along with Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Houston second baseman José Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa, Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez and outfielders Cedric Mullins of Baltimore, Michael Brantley of the Astros and Adolis Garcia of Texas.
Major League Baseball’s picks, which ensure at last one player from each team participates, included five pitchers — Eovaldi, Texas’ Kyle Gibson, Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi, Houston’s Ryan Pressly and Detroit’s Gregory Soto plus Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette, Minnesota DH Nelson Cruz, Texas outfielder Joey Gallo and Angels first baseman Jared Walsh.
Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto was elected as a reserve along with Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy, San Diego second baseman Jake Cronenworth, Washington shortstop Trea Turner, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, Los Angeles outfielder Mookie Betts and Pittsburgh outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
MLB added pitchers German Márquez of the host Rockies along with St. Louis’ Alex Reyes, Miami’s Trevor Rogers and Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler plus Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies, San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford, Arizona infielder Eduardo Escobar, Washington outfielder Juan Soto and Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor.
Garcia and Rogers are the only rookies among 34 first-time All-Stars. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the youngest player at 22 years, 3 1/2 months, just ahead of San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. at 22 years, 6 months and Juan Soto at 22 years, 8 months.
Players born outside the 50 states include seven from the Dominican Republic, five from Venezuela, three from Japan, two from Cuba, and one each from Aruba, Australia, Canada, Curaçao and Puerto Rico.
Joey Chestnut sets new record at post-pandemic hot dog race
NEW YORK | Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, while Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.
Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That’s one more than he did in setting the men’s record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It just felt good,” Chestnut, of Westfield, Indiana, said in an ESPN interview after his win Sunday. “Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good.”
Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona, downed 30 ¾ dogs in 10 minutes and called her win “an amazing feeling.”
Reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped this year because she’s expecting a baby in a few weeks with fellow competitive eater Nick Wehry. He vied for the men’s title but came up short.
The annual Fourth of July frankfurter fest normally happens outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood. But this year’s planning took place amid shifting coronavirus restrictions, and the event was held in a nearby minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park, with 5,000 spectators.
Last year, it was held indoors and without an in-person audience because of the pandemic.
Chestnut said he’d missed the fans last year.
“I’ve been looking forward to this all year,” he told ESPN in an interview before this year’s competition.
Elliott wins at Road America to start new Hendrick streak
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. | Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America on Sunday to continue his uncanny success on road courses and wrap up a playoff spot.
Kyle Busch took a brief lead on a restart on the 46th of 62 laps, but Elliott caught up to him at Turn 11 and had passed him by Turn 12. The restart followed a caution that came when Anthony Alfredo spun off course.
Elliott stayed in front the rest of the way for his second road-course victory of the year and seventh overall. He won by 5.705 seconds over Christopher Bell. Busch was third, followed by Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin.
Elliott won after starting way back in the 34th position as a couple of cautions hampered his qualifying attempts.
“I just never felt like I got in a real good rhythm all of yesterday,” Elliott said. “For whatever reason there, about halfway through the race, I started finding some of that rhythm and was able to put it together.”
His seven victories on road courses put him in sole possession of third place in NASCAR history. Jeff Gordon won nine times, and Tony Stewart eight.
NASCAR had three road courses on its Cup Series schedule from 2018 to 2020, and never had more than two in any year before that. This year’s schedule features seven races on road courses.
Elliott, the 2020 series champion, gave Hendrick Motorsports its seventh victory in its last eight Cup races. Hendrick had its six-race winning streak snapped last weekend when Kyle Busch won at Pocono for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Hendrick drivers have combined for 10 wins through 20 races this season.
This marked the first time NASCAR has brought its premier series to Road America since Tim Flock won a rainy Grand National race in 1956, and the long-awaited return attracted over 100,000 spectators for the entire four-day event.
Road America, which opened in 1955, is located on 640 acres about halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay. The 4.084-mile course features 14 turns and is surrounded by about 1,600 campsites.
The course wasn’t unfamiliar to the entire field since Road America has hosted an annual Xfinity Series event since 2010. Kyle Busch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series event at Road America, giving the Joe Gibbs Racing driver four Xfinity wins this year in as many starts.
