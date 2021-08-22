Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run
TORONTO | Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, reaching the milestone in the sixth inning Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 38-year-old Cabrera connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Steven Matz, sending the ball over the scoreboard in right-center field. Measured at 400 feet, the homer tied it at 1.
The 14,685 fans at Rogers Centre rose for a standing ovation as Cabrera rounded the bases. After celebrating with his teammates, the Tigers slugger came out of the dugout to accept a curtain call, taking off his helmet and bowing to the crowd behind Detroit's dugout.
Cabrera, who won the Triple Crown and the first of back-to-back MVP awards in 2012, is the first Venezuelan to hit 500 homers. He is hoping to become the first hitter to reach 500 homers and 3,000 hits in the same season.
His 500th home run was hit No. 2,955 of his career, and he can reach that 3,000 milestone this year, too, if he can stay healthy and average one hit per game. Only six players have 3,000 hits and 500 homers: Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez and Eddie Murray.
His pursuit of these big numbers has become a bright spot for a Detroit team that finally seems to be emerging from a difficult rebuild, approaching a .500 record.
Cabrera is the sixth player born outside the United States to reach 500 homers. He joins Pujols, Palmeiro, Sammy Sosa, Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz, who reached the mark in 2015 and was the last to pull off the feat before Cabrera.
He is also the first player to reach the mark in a Tigers uniform.
In 2012, Cabrera became the first player in 45 years to win the Triple Crown by leading the league in batting average, home runs, and RBIs.
When Cabrera made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2003, he was just 20 years old. He helped them win the World Series that year.
The Tigers acquired him in a trade with the Marlins in 2007, a year after losing the World Series to St. Louis, in the hopes that he would help them win a world championship for the first time since 1984.
However, the Tigers have never won it all with the slugging superstar. They lost in the 2012 World Series to San Francisco and later in the decade went into a rebuilding mode that bottomed out with 310 losses between 2017-19.
Cabrera's hitting and his jovial on-field demeanor made him popular in Detroit, but his production has dipped significantly in recent years as age and injuries caught up with him.
While other Tigers such as superstar pitcher Justin Verlander were traded away, Cabrera's declining value and huge contract made him difficult to move. His 500th homer was his 13th this season, his highest total since 2017.
Although Cabrera was in striking distance of both the home run and hit milestones when the season started, no one knew how those pursuits would go because of his recent struggles at the plate. He homered on opening day in the snow, but by the All-Star break, he had gone deep just seven times and there were doubts he could pull off the feat this year.
He has picked up the pace since then, hitting six home runs and reaching 500 with time to spare in 2021.
Cabrera is just behind Hall of Famer Eddie Murray, who ranks 27th on the career list with 504 home runs.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing.
Vrabel told reporters he woke up with a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. Another rapid test also turned up positive, so Vrabel was given a PCR test, which he expects will return Monday as positive.
"This isn't the first time that we've gone through this, so whatever the protocols are we'll follow them exactly how they're laid out," said Vrabel, who disclosed this spring that he was vaccinated.
The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 in a preseason game Saturday night. They traveled to Florida on Tuesday and practiced jointly with the Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday.
Vrabel originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person, but the availability was pushed back an hour and conducted remotely by Zoom. Vrabel wouldn't say if others also were in quarantine. He said the Titans would have updates on Monday.
"As of now, I don't think that anybody that has been tested this morning has tested positive," Vrabel said.
Under NFL protocols, Vrabel must have two negative test results within 48 hours to go back to work inside the Titans' headquarters or remain in quarantine for 10 days. That could keep him away until Sept. 1. The Titans open the season on Sept. 12, hosting Arizona.
Vrabel said he would figure out who would run the team while he's limited to attending meetings remotely, though he is comfortable with special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman filling the role. Inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett and senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz both are former head coaches.
"So there's a lot of guys that we could lean on in that capacity," Vrabel said.
The Titans had the first COVID-19 outbreak during the NFL season last year. The NFL postponed two Tennessee games and later fined the team $350,000.
Vrabel made clear he didn't want to take away from what he saw in the Titans' win over Tampa Bay even with so many starters watching from the sideline.
"Watching the tape after the game just really proud of a lot of those guys that competed," Vrabel said. "And that's what I want this to be about. And I'm sorry that it's it's not."
The Titans (2-0) have not allowed a touchdown through two preseason games, outscoring their opponents 57-6. They host Chicago (1-1) on Saturday night.
Rookies Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden made their NFL debuts against the Bucs with Molden, a third-round draft pick, starting as a third cornerback. Farley came off the bench and played 16 snaps as he recovers from back surgery in March.
Molden not only led the Titans in tackles, he had a sack and two tackles for loss while also forcing a fumble.
"That was really cool to see," Vrabel said. "The blitz was amazing. He kind of popped underneath two guys and we said it should have been a caused fumble. But we're not nitpicking."
Sam Ficken moved closer to winning the job at kicker, taking advantage of Tucker McCann missing the past week after hurting his right foot in the preseason opener. Ficken made field goals from 48 and 58 yards and had five touchbacks on kickoffs.
Vrabel said Ficken hasn't done anything to hurt himself.
"I think his leg has gotten even stronger since he's got here," Vrabel said. "And I asked (assistant coach) James (Wilhoit), 'Is it stronger or is he just hitting it with more confidence?' And James thinks that he's just swinging with more confidence because it clearly looks like like a stronger leg to me."
PGA Tour hopes for best after rain soaks Liberty National
JERSEY CITY, N.J. | Liberty National avoided the brunt of the wind from Hurricane Henri, but not the rain that forced the final round of The Northern Trust to finish on Monday.
That was the hope, anyway.
Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith finished the third round Saturday tied for the lead at 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen.
The PGA Tour decided before the third round even began that Henri posed too much danger for players, spectators and volunteers to be at Liberty National on Sunday. Officials came to the course along the Hudson River and found the course to be in reasonable shape.
"Really good for 5 inches of rain," said John Mutch, the PGA Tour rules official overseeing the event. "They were working on the bunkers when I was there. There's not a whole lot of standing water. I was pleased. I've seen a lot worse."
A steady rain kept falling into early Sunday afternoon. Mutch planned to check on it later in the day and decide then, along with an updated forecast, when the players would begin the final round. Some pop-up storms were possible late Monday afternoon.
The course was built on a former landfill and drains relatively well.
It was no small task to prepare for Henri, which was downgraded to a tropical storm before it made landfall Sunday in Rhode Island.
Hours after Smith had set the course record with a 60 — he missed a 12-foot putt for a 59 — and Rahm finished with a par for a 67 to share the lead, workers at Liberty National worked well into Saturday night securing anything that might blow away.
The portable toilets were bundled and fastened. The ShotLink cameras that measure every shot on every hole were taken down. All the metal fences that formed lines for the ferry across the river to Manhattan or the walkway for players going to the practice range were secured.
Those need to be replaced before the final round can begin.
As for the players, it was a rare day off. They last had an entire washed out during the Zozo Championship outside Tokyo in the fall of 2019. The BMW Championship at Aronimink outside Philadelphia was washed out on Sunday, leading to a Monday finish. In that case, the decision to postpone was not announced in advance.
Several players were staying in Manhattan, ordinarily a good place to be to sit out a delay, except it was messy to get around.
There was plenty at stake in the PGA Tour postseason. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings after this tournament advance to the BMW Championship, which starts Thursday outside Baltimore.
Keith Mitchell was at No. 101. He is in a six-way tie for 11th place and currently is projected to move up to No. 69, which would get him into the BMW Championship. Tom Hoge was at No. 108 and in a three-way tie for sixth at Liberty National, projected to move to No. 57.
Van Rooyen was in position to win at one shot out of the lead, and his travel schedule suddenly became a lot less complicated.
The South African arrived at Liberty National at No. 76 and planning to play next week, whether that was at Baltimore or Switzerland for the Omega European Masters.
Van Rooyen won the Barracuda Championship two weeks ago for his first PGA Tour title. With the points now worth quadruple value, he appeared certain to extend his tour season one way or another.
Nordqvist wins Women's British Open for 3rd major title
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland | Anna Nordqvist kept her ball out of trouble to make a routine par at the last and win the Women's British Open for a third major title.
For playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen, her 72nd hole of the tournament could hardly have been more traumatic.
The Scandinavians were tied for the lead on 12-under par as they made their way down the famous No. 18 at Carnoustie on Sunday, with even their tee shots unable to really separate them.
After Nordqvist landed her approach from the middle of the fairway safely on the green and 25 feet from the pin, Koerstz Madsen turned away in disgust as she pushed her shot from the light rough on the left into a horseshoe-shaped greenside bunker on the right.
Facing a plugged ball and a downhill lie at the back of the bunker, Koerstz Madsen shanked a shot that flew sideways and almost out of bounds at the back of the green.
The Danish player's chip from straggly rough fell short and left of the cup, leaving Nordqvist with two putts for the title. The second was a tap-in from a couple of inches, securing a one-shot victory on what proved to be a shootout in perfect conditions over the storied Scottish links.
"The only thing I could really control was myself," said Nordqvist, who closed with a 3-under 69. "It was going to be my time."
Three players — Lizette Salas (69), 2018 champion Georgia Hall (67) and Madelene Sagstrom (68) — tied for second place, with a double bogey at the last dropping Koerstz Madsen (71) into a tie for fifth with Minjee Lee (66).
By adding the Women's Open to her victories at the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, the 34-year-old Swede became just the third European woman — after Annika Sorenstam and Laura Davies — to have won three or more majors. She received a check of $870,000 from the $5.8 million purse, the largest in women's golf.
When it was all over, Nordqvist was joined on the 18th green by her husband, Kevin McAlpine, a former Scottish Amateur champion who is from Dundee, a city barely 20 minutes from Carnoustie. On Christmas trips back to Scotland, the couple play the storied links course that can often bring players to their knees but was defenseless Sunday because of little wind and almost balmy temperatures.
A third round of 65 — the lowest round of the week — set up Nordqvist's first win in four years, since the Evian Championship. But the title was up for grabs midway through the final round when, at one stage, there were six players in a share of the lead on 9 under, including the overnight leaders in the final group.
In the end, what transpired on the 18th hole over a stretch of couple of hours decided the championship. First, Lee, who started five shots back but briefly moved into outright first place, made bogey to drop to 10 under overall after nearly going into the Barry Burn that runs in front of the green.
Sagstrom, playing in the third-to-last group, also bogeyed the last to fall out of a three-way share of the lead.
Salas missed a 15-foot birdie putt in the next-to-last group and couldn't get to 12 under, leaving Nordqvist and Koerstz Madsen to duel it out.
While Nordqvist played the 72nd hole perfectly, Koerstz Madsen lost her nerve as she sought to become the first Dane — male or female — to win a major.
"On 18, I tried to not make a mistake," she said, "and that was the only thing I shouldn't do."
It was the first year since 2010 that a South Korean failed to win a major.
The last 13 LPGA majors have been won by 13 different players.
