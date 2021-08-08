Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen, eyes regular-season title
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. | Kyle Larson took another step toward a regular-season NASCAR Cup title. Chase Elliott lamented a race that he let get away.
Larson gained the lead from Martin Truex Jr. during green flag pit stops in the final stage Sunday, built a big lead and kept his hard-charging Hendrick Motorsports teammate at bay over the final laps to win at Watkins Glen International.
“I knew my car was good and the strategy worked out,” said Larson, who was constantly reminded by his crew that his lead was quickly shrinking over Elliott in the No. 9 Chevrolet. “We were able to maintain that gap for a while and eventually start to pull away. Good thing the nine wasn’t close enough. He was really, really fast. He’s the guy to judge off of. I was definitely worried about him all day. He was so fast.”
Elliott was seeking his eighth road course victory and third in a row at The Glen, which would have tied Jeff Gordon and Mark Martin for the Cup record at the historic road course in upstate New York’s Finger Lakes.
Elliott was relegated to the back of the field before the race when his No. 9 Chevrolet failed inspection twice and crew chief Alan Gustafson was ejected. But just as he did at Road America a month earlier when he won from 34th on the starting grid, Elliott made a gallant charge but couldn’t overcome Larson’s big lead and crossed the finish line 2.45 seconds behind.
“I just hate it. I made too many mistakes to win,” Elliott said. “It was too late in the race to recover from it. That’s what cost us.”
Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
Larson also held off Elliott in overtime to win on the road course at Sonoma in June and leaves Watkins Glen tied with Denny Hamlin with 917 points for the series lead.
“It’s fun racing him,” Larson said after his series-leading fifth victory of the season. “I look forward to the next few weeks and even into the playoffs;. There’s still a lot of racing left. It’s going to be fun. I’m glad there’s a fun little points battle. I feel like in years past it’s kind of been a blowout.”
It was the first Cup race after a two-week break for the Tokyo Olympics and there was no practice or qualifying.
Larson and Truex were together at the front of the field with 20 laps to go in the 90-lap race around seven-turn, the 2.45-mile layout. Kyle Busch in third was nearly 10 seconds behind and just ahead of Elliott.
Larson had a lead of nearly three seconds on Truex as the laps began to wind down as Elliott continued to charge. The grandstands were sold out and cheers for Elliott grew as he continued his surge. He passed Truex for second at the top of the esses with eight laps to go and set his sights on his teammate just over five seconds in front with lapped traffic ahead.
Elliott’s surge fizzled over the final five laps and Larson negotiated a gaggle of four lapped cars, overcoming a mistake in the first turn, and cruised to the finish.
Elliott had surged hard in the first stage but flat-spotted his tires in turn 1 and dropped to 36th near the end of the second stage before rallying.
Truex, Christopher Bell, and Larson were in a three-car breakaway early on the 50-lap final stage. Christopher Bell challenged Truex for the lead with Larson on lap 48 but couldn’t make it stick and backed off.
Eight laps later, Larson took out Bell entering the first turn, a downhill 90-degree right-hander, dropping Bell to eighth as Elliott continued to make a strong comeback from last. Bell, whose No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team was hit with the same penalty as Elliott, rallied to finish seventh.
Missouri hires
Desiree Reed-Francois
from UNLV as AD
Missouri hired UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois as its AD on Sunday.
Reed-Francois, who has been AD at UNLV since 2017, will replace Jim Sterk, who stepped down two weeks ago.
She will become the second woman hired as an athletic director in the Southeastern Conference and the first at one of the league’s 13 public schools. Candice Storey Lee was named AD at Vanderbilt, the SEC’s lone private school, last year.
“This is a transformational day for Mizzou Athletics,” Missouri President Choi said in a statement. “Desiree Reed-Francois brings an unsurpassed passion for student-athletes and bold, visionary skills that will propel a championship culture at MU. As a proud member of the SEC, we are energized to go into the next era of Mizzou athletics with Desiree Reed-Francois at the helm.”
Reed-Francois previously worked at Virginia Tech, where she oversaw day-to-day operations of the football program and at Tennessee, where she was the first woman to be the lead administrator of an SEC men’s basketball program.
“My family and I are excited to join the Mizzou Family, and I cannot wait to get started,” Reed-Francois said. Go Tigers!”
During her time at UNLV, the school opened a $35 million football complex and negotiated a deal to for the Rebels’ football program to play its home games at Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The former rower at UCLA has also worked at Cincinnati, Fresno State, San Jose State and California.
Bobby Bowden, folksy coach of Florida St dynasty, dies at 91
Bobby Bowden did it all.
Not only did he put Florida State on the map by taking the Seminoles from afterthought to dynasty, he left an indelible mark on the game with a rare combination of coaching acumen, gracious demeanor and a compassion for those he coached and competed against.
The beloved, folksy Hall of Fame coach who built one of the most prolific college football programs in history died early Sunday at 91 at his home in Tallahassee, Florida, surrounded by his wife Ann and their six children following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Bobby’s son, Terry, called his passing “truly peaceful.”
And while he’s gone, Bowden’s legacy as a top-notch coach — and human being — will live on.
The numbers are staggering: Bowden piled up 377 wins during 40 years as a major college coach and his teams won a dozen Atlantic Coast Conference titles and national championships in 1993 and 1999. Perhaps the statistic that jumps off the page is his sustained success with Florida State, which finished the season ranked in the top five of The Associated Press college football poll an unmatched 14 straight seasons (1987-2000) under his tutelage.
Bowden’s legacy can’t just be told in numbers.
“This guy was probably the greatest ambassador of all time because he had success coaching, but he was also one of the greatest people and set an outstanding example for everyone in our profession in terms of you don’t have to dislike somebody, you don’t have to discredit somebody that you’re competing against,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “That example of being a good person is something that can help us all professionally. He wasn’t always just about him; he was always about helping other people.”
Bowden, a devout Christian, said last month after announcing he had a terminal illness he had always tried to serve God’s purpose and he was “prepared for what is to come.”
“My wife, Ann, and our family have been life’s greatest blessing,” he said then.
Bowden added that he was “at peace.” Perhaps that’s because he had accomplished so much in what Saban called “a life remarkably well lived.”
Bowden was beloved by Seminoles fans, respected by his peers and throughout his life one of the most accessible stars in college football. His home number was listed in the Tallahassee phone book for years.
News of his death spread quickly. Flowers, many of them in Florida State’s garnet and gold color scheme, adorned the statue of Bowden outside of Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee and coach Mike Norvell addressed players about Bowden before a morning practice.
Assistant head coach Odell Haggins, who played and coached under Bowden, praised his friend for being a hard-nosed competitor, but also a compassionate coach.
“He never talked about winning the game. He always talked about saving lives. And that’s the thing I hope everybody sees (with) him,” Haggins said. “You know, they talk about how many football games he won. You talk about the national championships he won. But look at how many lives he won. Look at how many lives he saved.”
Bowden retired following the 2009 season with a Gator Bowl win over West Virginia in Florida State’s 28th straight postseason appearance, a victory that gave him his 33rd consecutive winning season. A month after he resigned, the NCAA stripped Florida State of victories in 10 sports because of an academic cheating scandal in 2006 and ‘07 involving 61 athletes.
Still, only Penn State’s Joe Paterno is credited with winning more games (409) as a major college football coach. Bowden’s win total ranks fourth across all divisions in college football history.
Bowden was replaced in 2010 by his offensive coordinator, Jimbo Fisher, who had been Bowden’s replacement-in-waiting.
“He’s one of the great human beings that’s ever coached and one of the great coaches that’s ever coached,” Fisher said.
Bowden won the national championship in 1993 with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Charlie Ward and again in 1999 with his second Heisman winner, quarterback Chris Weinke, and All-American receiver Peter Warrick.
The Seminoles were a contender to win the title every season for more than a decade. Florida State lost national championship games against Florida, Tennessee and Oklahoma and narrowly missed out on the playing for titles in several other seasons because of losses to archrival Miami.
Bowden, in fact, once quipped that his headstone would read, “But he played Miami,” a one-liner that came the day after the Hurricanes escaped with a 17-16 win in 1991 when the Seminoles missed a field goal wide right in the final seconds. Miami also won in similar fashion in 2002 when a field-goal try went wide left, much to Bowden’s chagrin.
Florida State dominated the ACC under Bowden, winning championships in 12 of its first 14 seasons after joining the league in 1992.
“Bobby Bowden has meant everything to Florida State athletics and so much to college football in general,” Florida State athletic director David Coburn said. “He is a part of the heart and soul of FSU, but it goes beyond even that — he is a big part of the history of the game.”
Bowden was also the patriarch of college football’s most colorful coaching family. Son Tommy Bowden had a 90-49 record at Tulane and Clemson, and Terry was 47-17-1 at Auburn. Another son, Jeff, served 13 years coaching wide receivers for his father at Florida State and six seasons as offensive coordinator before he resigned in 2006 after Florida State’s offense slumped to its lowest production in a quarter century.
Bobby Bowden left West Virginia to take over a Florida State program in 1976 that had produced just four wins the three previous seasons. The Seminoles went 5-6 in Bowden’s first year and never again experienced a losing season with him in charge.
“You face similar tasks of motivation, preparation, teamwork, discipline,” Bowden said. “I probably get the most satisfaction out of putting in the strategies and watching them play out.”
By 1979, Bowden had Florida State positioned for one of the great runs in the annals of college football.
Led by All-American nose guard Ron Simmons, the Seminoles enjoyed an 11-0 regular season but lost to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. In 1993, despite a late slip at Notre Dame, Florida State won its first national title after nearly getting there in 1987, 1988, 1991 and 1992.
Bowden’s lone perfect season came in 1999 when the Seminoles became the first team to go wire-to-wire in The Associated Press rankings, No. 1 from the preseason to finish.
“The first championship was more of a relief,” Bowden said. “I think I was able to enjoy the second one a little more.”
Success also brought a glaring spotlight and Bowden’s program was touched by scandal on a few occasions. The school was put on NCAA probation for five years after several players in 1993 accepted free shoes and other sporting goods from a local store. The episode led former Florida coach Steve Spurrier to dub FSU “Free Shoes University.”
Bowden prided himself on giving players a second chance, but critics said he was soft on discipline with an eye on winning games.
“If short hair and good manners won football games, Army and Navy would play for the national championship every year,” Bowden retorted.
Randy Moss, one of the most talented athletes to attend Florida State, never played a down for the Seminoles and was kicked out of school after a redshirt season for smoking marijuana. In 1999, Warrick was caught in a shopping scam that led to his suspension for two games and probably cost him the Heisman Trophy that year.
“There’s only about 6 inches that turns that halo into a noose,” Bowden was fond of saying during the good days, when he was often called “Saint Bobby” by the Florida State faithful.
The Seminoles won 10 or more games in 18 of Bowden’s 34 seasons at Florida State, but were a relatively mortal 74-42 on the field from 2001-09.
The cheating scandal that led to the loss of a dozen wins from Bowden’s final resume took place in an online music history course from the fall of 2006 through summer 2007. The NCAA said some athletes were provided with answers to exams and in some cases, had papers typed for them.
Bowden stayed in the public eye after retirement, writing a book, making speeches and going public with his treatment for prostate cancer in 2007. His fear of retiring from coaching resulted in part from the death of his longtime idol, former Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, who died within weeks of leaving the sidelines.
“After you retire, there’s only one big event left,” Bowden frequently said.
Bowden stayed active into his 80s, finally slowing down over the last year or so. He was hospitalized in October 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. The test came a few days after he returned home from a long hospital stay for a leg infection.
Born Nov. 8, 1929, in Birmingham, Alabama, Robert Cleckler Bowden overcame rheumatic fever as a child to quarterback Woodlawn High School in Birmingham, then attended Alabama for a semester before transferring back to his hometown Howard College, where he starred at quarterback.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Ann, and they stayed together for 72 years.
Bowden built the Florida State program by scheduling the toughest opponents he could find, and he’d play them anywhere, usually at their stadium. He was dubbed “King of the Road” in 1981 after playing consecutive road games at Nebraska, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and LSU — and winning three of the five.
His daring play-calling also earned him the nickname Riverboat Gambler in some quarters. Bowden’s most famous trick play came in 1988 at Clemson. He sent his punt team onto the field with 1:33 left in a tie game with a fourth-and-4 and the ball at Florida State’s 21. Florida State’s punter leaped high into the air and acted as if he were chasing down a high snap while the upback took the ball and slipped it between his legs where LeRoy Butler grabbed it and raced 78 yards to the Clemson 1 to set up the winning field goal.
“We were determined somebody was going to win that game,” Bowden said after the “Puntrooskie.”
Through Bowden’s career, Florida State won games in many of the nation’s toughest stadiums, including at Michigan, Southern California and, of course, rivals Florida and Miami. In 1987, the Seminoles crushed Big Ten champion Michigan State 31-3 at East Lansing and whipped Southeastern Conference champion Auburn on its home field, 34-6.
Bowden also was considered one of the best handlers of great individual talents, recruiting and developing the likes of Simmons, Ward, Weinke, Warrick, Butler and Deion Sanders, who earned the nickname “Prime Time” during his days as a Seminole.
“God bless the Bowden Family, Friends & Loved ones,” Sanders posted on Twitter. “I’ve lost 1 of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
Florida State’s recruiting classes were nearly always among the top nationally. By the 1990s, the Seminoles poured star talent into the NFL on an annual basis, including four of the top 19 picks in the 2006 draft the same year Bowden was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Both coaches who birthed college football powerhouses in Florida during the 1980s have died this year. Howard Schnellenberger, who led Miami to its first national championship in 1983, died in March at 87.
Bowden is survived by wife Ann; sons Terry, Tommy, Jeff and Steve; and daughters Robyn Hines and Ginger Madden. Services were scheduled for Saturday at the Donald L Tucker Center, Florida State’s basketball arena.
Smoky skies force
Denver Broncos to
move practice indoors
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | The Denver Broncos had to move their only scheduled stadium practice indoors Sunday because of smoky skies from the California wildfires that made Denver’s air among the world’s most polluted.
When the workout began inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at the UCHealth Training Center, Denver’s air quality was the second-worst globally, trailing only the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk in the middle of Siberia, according to IQAir’s world air quality rankings.
Signs on the highways around Denver read, “OZONE Alert! Exercise Indoors.”
Which is exactly what coach Vic Fangio decided to do when he moved his practice from Empower Field at Mile High to the team’s indoor facility that’s normally a haven from wintry weather or late-summer thunderstorms and lightning strikes.
“I’ve definitely never seen that before,” safety Kareem Jackson said of moving things indoors because of bad air. “But I definitely appreciate having an indoor (facility) and being able to come in. A lot of teams don’t have that luxury, so I’m definitely thankful for that.”
Fangio said he was able to accomplish most of what he wanted to with his team playing indoors on artificial turf rather than on the grass at their stadium.
“I mean, I would like to have been at the stadium,” Fangio said. “Got new guys here. They would like to have seen the stadium. We were going to have a pregame warmup just like a game, we were going to go in after pregame warmup, come out. We were going to go in at halftime, come out.
“So, we lost that. I would have preferred that but we chose not to.”
Fangio said none of his players has reported any respiratory problems from the poor air quality, but he concurred with his medical staff, which recommended the indoors practice.
“I guess technically it was my call, but I was heavily influenced on what call to make by the medical people,” Fangio said. “But it was left up to me.”
Fangio said he’d consider rescheduling his team’s trip to Empower Field later this month: “We might go down there. Nothing planned yet.”
Tight end Noah Fant said practice went well: “There’s no difference in here besides the turf.”
As far as football, the tight quarterbacks competition between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock remains to close to call. Lock had a terrific start to the day, hitting Courtland Sutton for what would have been a 73-yard touchdown were it not blown dead at the 10-yard line so the team could get some red-zone work in.
Lock started out hot but cooled down as the day went on. Bridgewater was somewhat more proficient in goal-line drills, but the day probably went to Lock given his sizzling start, which included a 15-yard fade pass he threaded over several defenders and into the hands of DeVontres Dukes in the left corner of the end zone.
Fangio said there’s still been no discernable separation between the two.
During drills, pass rusher Bradley Chubb and left tackle Garett Bolles, faced each other several times without incident a day after they got into a fight at practice.
Fangio said he still didn’t know what precipitated the fight but “we talked to both of them, I think we’re in a good spot, they worked against each other a lot here today.”
Bolles and Fant declined opportunities to speak with the media Sunday.
NOTES: The Broncos claimed ILB Barrington Wade, a rookie from Iowa, off waivers from Baltimore and waived WR Warren Jackson. They also added DT Lorenzo Neal Jr., a rookie from Purdue and the son of former Pro Bowl FB Lorenzo Neal. To make room, they released S Tedrick Thompson. ... WR Tim Patrick and DL McTelvin Agim both missed the practice with groin injuries.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.