Holiday Travel Weather Minnesota

Travelers walk through the snow into Terminal 1 on Wednesday at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis.

 Alex Kormann | Star Tribune via AP

Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might.

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

