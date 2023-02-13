Stone Tools

This 2017 photo provided by the Homa Peninsula Paleoanthropology Project shows an Oldowan flake at the Nyayanga site in southwestern Kenya.

 T.W. Plummer | Homa Peninsula Paleoanthropology Project via AP

NEW YORK — Archaeologists in Kenya have dug up some of the oldest stone tools ever found, but who used them is a mystery.

In the past, scientists assumed that our direct ancestors were the only toolmakers. But two big fossil teeth found along with the tools at the Kenyan site belong to an extinct human cousin known as Paranthropus, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.

