Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday, a downbeat finish for major indexes in an otherwise banner October for the market, including the best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976.

The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, notched an 8% gain for the month, it's first monthly gain since July. The Nasdaq composite rose 3.9% in October, also marking its first monthly gain in three months. The Dow rose 14% in the month. The Dow tracks just 30 blue chip companies, far fewer than other indexes, and can have bigger swings than broader indicators like the S&P 500.

