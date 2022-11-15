Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 10 in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday following more signs the nation's punishingly high inflation may be falling off faster than expected.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, or 34.48 points, to 3,991.73, though it went on another unsettling ride to get there. A flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine caused a brief pullback in markets during the afternoon, forcing the S&P 500 to swing from an early gain of 1.8% all the way to a loss of 0.1% before it recovered.

