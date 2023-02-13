Wall street sign in New York City with New York Stock Exchange background.

The Wall Street sign is shown with the New York Stock Exchange in the background.

 Getty Images

NEW YORK — Wall Street rose Monday as traders made their final moves ahead of a report that could show whether inflation is cooling in the right way or setting the market up for worse pain.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% in anticipation of Tuesday's report on inflation at the consumer level across the country. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 376.66 points, or 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.5%.

