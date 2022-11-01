Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor Oct. 4 at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

 File photo | Associated Press

Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed lower Tuesday after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep the pressure on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after having been up as much as 1% shortly after trading opened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.9%.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.