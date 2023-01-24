APTOPIX Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday in New York.

 Associated Press

Wall Street's major stock indexes closed mixed Tuesday, as more big companies delivered their financial results for the last three months of 2022 amid lingering concerns about a potential recession.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1%, its second loss in three trading days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%. Small company stocks also lost ground, with the Russell 2000 shedding 0.3%

