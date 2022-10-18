Financial Markets Wall Street Musk Twitter

Traders gather around a post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 4 in New York.

 Associated Press

Stocks closed broadly higher again on Wall Street Tuesday, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite ended 0.9% higher.

