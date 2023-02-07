Native Child Welfare

Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as the court heard arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act in 2022 in Washington.

 File photo | Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. — Leo Thompson received plenty of love, food and shelter from the non-Native American family who raised them, but missed out on any exposure to their Indigenous culture, heritage, ancestors and community.

“The only time they acknowledged my heritage was when they’d make passive comments like, ‘Oh, you know, you’ve always liked that Native American stuff,’” said Thompson, who lives in Missoula, Montana. “That stuff that they so casually referred to is not casual at all. It’s the practices of my ancestors. It’s the very same culture that’s healed my soul. Reconnecting with my heritage as an adult has been a long and arduous journey.”

