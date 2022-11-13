Election 2022 Abortion

This photo shows a sign for a new Kansas group, Keep Kansas Free, on Oct. 13 outside the statehouse in Topeka, Kansas.

 File photo | Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access.

The expensive fights over court control in several states in Tuesday’s election highlight just how partisan the formerly low-key judicial races have become. Observers say they’re a sign of what to expect as legal battles over abortion, voting rights and other issues are being fought at the state level.

