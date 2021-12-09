CLAYTON — Weeks after a Missouri judge barred public mask mandates issued by local health departments, the state's largest county, St. Louis County, rescinded its.
The county's decision was announced Thursday during a court hearing in a lawsuit filed by Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The lawsuit filed in July was in response to a previous mask mandate aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
"We expect more local public health authorities and school districts to follow suit in the coming days and weeks," Schmitt said in a news release.
Also Thursday, the health department in southern Missouri's Laclede County said it would stop all COVID-19-related work in response to a letter Schmitt sent threatening legal action against health departments and school districts that didn't stop enforcing all COVID-19 health orders.
The St. Louis County mandate required face coverings in indoor public settings and on public transit, even for people who have been vaccinated.
Schmitt, a Republican running for Senate next year, has questioned the effectiveness of masks, even though a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study showed there is strong evidence that mask mandates do slow the virus' spread. He filed suit claiming that local health departments lacked authority under state law to require them. In November, Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green declared that health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were "null and void."
A statement Thursday from the city of St. Louis said its mask mandate will remain in effect, noting that aldermen have renewed the requirement every 30 days as required by state law. The statement cited the state's own data showing areas with mask mandates having lower rates of infection.
Laclede County health officials said in a Facebook post that the department will no longer investigate COVID-19 cases, do contact tracing, issue directives for exposed residents to quarantine or make public announcements of case numbers and deaths, The Kansas City Star reported.
The department, which serves a county with about 35,000 residents, said people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 should consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and their personal doctors for directions on what to do.
Schmitt's letter sent to health departments and school districts across the state on Tuesday cited Green's ruling.
"While this is a huge concern for our agency, we have no other options but to follow the orders of the Missouri Attorney General at this time," the department said.
State health data shows 35% of the county's population is vaccinated and the county has the sixth-highest COVID death rate in the state.
