Twins remove ex-owner statue over racist remarks

MINNEAPOLIS | The Minnesota Twins removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing his racist remarks in 1978 and saying the team could no longer “remain silent.”

Griffith’s statue was one of several installed when the team opened the ballpark in 2010. Its removal came on Juneteenth, the traditional commemoration of emancipation of enslaved African Americans, and on the same day as a statue of a former Washington Redskins owner was removed from outside the team’s old RFK Stadium.

Griffith moved the Washington Senators to Minnesota for the 1961 season, and the franchise was renamed the Twins.

During a speech in Minnesota to a Waseca Lions club in 1978, he said he decided to make the move “when I found out you only had 15,000 blacks here,” the Minneapolis Tribune reported at the time.

Canada OK’s hockey plan in Canada amid pandemic

TORONTO | Canada has approved a National Hockey League plan to play in Canada during the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday.

The plan required an exemption as the U.S.-Canada border is currently closed to all nonessential travel until at least July 21 and those who enter Canada must self-isolate for 14 days. The league plans to have training camps open in July and to play games without spectators in a couple of cities in late July or August.

Freeland said Canada’s top public health officer as well as the top health officers of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Toronto worked closely with the NHL to approve the plan.

Ten locations including three Canadian cities are in the running to serve as the “hub” cities that will host 24 playoff teams for initial rounds, Eastern and Western Conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final. Players are expected to be quarantined away from the general public in those cities.

Washington Post calls on Skins’ owner or NFL to change name

WASHINGTON | The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder to change his football club’s name.

Under the headline, “Change the name of the Washington NFL team. Now,” the newspaper says in an editorial posted online Friday that if Snyder won’t switch the nickname, the professional football league itself ought to do so.

“This should be an easy call. Mr. Snyder — or, if Mr. Snyder refuses to back down from his declaration of “NEVER,” the NFL — should take advantage of this singular moment in history to get on the right side of history,” the Post says. “Change the name. NOW.”

Snyder has owned the team since 1999 and steadfastly vowed to keep the name, despite calls to reconsider, a push that has resurfaced during the ongoing national reckoning over racism.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser last week called the name “an obstacle” to the team building a new stadium and headquarters in the nation’s capital, where a project likely would be on land leased by the federal government. The club currently has its stadium in Maryland, and its practice facility in Virginia.

— From AP reports