Kansas State tight end Sammy Wheeler was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges.

The Kansas State University Police Department arrested Wheeler at 12:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Thurston Street on charges of unlawful use of a driver’s license, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor (first offense) and interference with a law enforcement officer (intending to obstruct by falsely reporting information). He’s free after posting a $500 bond.

The football program had no official statement on Wheeler’s arrest; a spokesperson told The Mercury that “the matter will be handled internally.”

A rising third-year sophomore, Wheeler appeared in seven games last fall before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in K-State’s 38-10 win at Kansas on Nov. 2.

He finished with four catches for 78 yards in 2019.

Wheeler began his career as a quarterback before shifting to tight end last spring. He redshirted during his freshman season in 2018.

Hopes are high for what Wheeler still might be able to accomplish at tight end as he continues to learn about his new position.

“It’s a big loss, honestly,” offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham said Nov. 14. “The biggest thing would be, obviously he’s a big enough guy, even though he’s not huge, to get in the backside as a tight end. Maybe not be at the point of attack in the run game standpoint, but yet then still be able to stress people in the passing game. He’s obviously a much more fluid athlete than the other tight ends.”

Head coach Chris Klieman praised the “great leaps” he saw from Wheeler starting with preseason camp in August and into the middle of October.

“I think everybody saw some glimpses in the spring that we were excited about,” Klieman said. “I think probably, even as coaches, we maybe had some unrealistic expectations early for a kid that made (the switch) three or four practices in on how far along he would be. ... I’ve been really impressed with Sammy, once again, a young player that’s going to have an exceptional career at that position.”