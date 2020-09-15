NEW YORK | New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell could miss a few weeks after injuring his left hamstring in the team’s season-opening loss at Buffalo.

Coach Adam Gase says Monday he doesn’t want to put a timetable on Bell’s return, but says it could take some time because it’s a soft-tissue injury.

Bell was injured on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter when Bills linebacker A.J. Klein was penalized for holding after he got tied up with Bell and sent the running back sprawling. Bell grabbed at the back of his left leg on the play before heading to the sideline.

He returned for the second half, with his left leg wrapped. But, Gase acknowledged Sunday after the game he was “mad at myself” for letting Bell back onto the field. Bell was removed from the game shortly into the third quarter.