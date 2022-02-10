With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future
Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can "do some damage."
On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division.
"I think we've got a real good hockey team here going forward and we can do some damage, so I'm excited," Berube said at a news conference.
Berube, 56, played 1,054 games for Philadelphia, Toronto, Calgary, Washington and the New York Islanders, with 61 goals, 98 assists — and 3,149 penalty minutes. He coached the Flyers for two seasons (2013-2015).
Berube was an assistant to Blues coach Mike Yeo when the team got off to a 7-9-3 start during the 2018-19 season. Yeo was fired in November and Berube took over as interim coach for a team that eventually dropped to last overall in January.
After that, the Blues went 30-10-5 and they beat Winnipeg, Dallas and San Jose to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 49 years. Once there, they stunned the favored Boston Bruins in seven games, culminating with a 4-1 Game 7 win in Boston.
The championship stirred strong emotions in St. Louis, coming just three years after the black eye left by the NFL's Rams' departure to Los Angeles. Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for a beer-soaked victory parade and a massive rally on the grounds of the Gateway Arch.
General manager Doug Armstrong lifted the interim tag and Berube signed a three-year contract that would have ended after this season. Armstrong said talks on the new three-year deal began around Christmas.
"He's able to deliver a firm but strong message," Armstrong said of Berube, adding that the players "accept it. They understand the style of play he wants to incorporate. It's a style of play I think we can win with."
In St. Louis, Berube is 133-72-30 in the regular season. He is seventh in Blues history in games coached, and fourth in wins behind Joel Quenneville (307), Ken Hitchcock (248) and Brian Sutter (153). His career .632 winning percentage is second to Hitchcock's .650.
Former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi dies in California at 47
LOS ANGELES | Jeremy Giambi, a former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday at his parents' home in Southern California, police and his agent said. He was 47.
Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing.
The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.
Giambi's agent, Joel Wolfe, said the family requested "that we all respect their privacy during this difficult time."
A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Philadelphia (2002) and Boston (2002-03).
Jeremy hit .263 with 52 homers and 209 RBIs. His best season was 2001, when he batted .283 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Athletics.
"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi," the Athletics said on Twitter. "We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends."
Giambi played in the postseason twice with the Athletics and in 2001 was tagged out at home on Derek Jeter's famous "flip" toss in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.
Born Sept. 30, 1974, in San Jose, he went to South Hills High in West Covina, then played for the California State University, Fullerton team that won the 1995 College World Series.
He signed with the Royals after the team selected him in the sixth round of the 1996 amateur draft.
Giambi testified before a federal grand jury in San Francisco investigating the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative, or BALCO, the company at the center of the sports steroid scandal. He was quoted by The Kansas City Star in 2005 as admitting he used steroids.
"It's something I did," Giambi told the newspaper. "I apologize. I made a mistake. I moved on."
In a 2007 report by former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell into drugs in baseball, BALCO founder Victor Conte said he sold steroids known as "the cream" and "the clear" and advised on their use to dozens of elite athletes, including Jason and Jeremy Giambi.
MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous'
ORLANDO, Fla. | Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says losing regular-season games to a work stoppage would be a "disastrous outcome," yet spring training remains on hold as the threat to opening day increases.
With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a "good-faith, positive proposal in a effort to move the process forward" when negotiations with the players' association resume Saturday. It will be just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired.
MLB planned to move somewhat in the union's direction, two people who attended the owners' meeting told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because Manfred did not discuss details of the proposal.
"I am an optimist and I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule," Manfred said during a news conference Thursday after three days of meetings. "I see missing games as a disastrous outcome for this industry, and we're committed to making an agreement in an effort to avoid that."
Spring training workouts had been scheduled to start on Feb. 16. Opening day is March 31.
"The status of spring training is no change right now," Manfred said. "We're going to have a conversation with the MLBPA about the calendar. We understand where the calendar is, but until we have that conversation and until we see how this session on Saturday goes, it's no change."
Whenever an agreement is reached, at least three weeks of workouts are needed.
"We thought, 20, 21 days, whatever we had in 2020 was a problem for us," Manfred said, referring to the pandemic-shortened schedule. "The injury data supports that idea. We'd like to be 28. I'm trying not to be hard and fast. But we think more like four weeks makes sense."
Before workouts can start, additional days are needed to gear up.
"We do have some logistics that would have to be handled between an agreement and actually opening the camps, the biggest of which is the players getting where they need to be," Manfred said. "They have to ratify and we have to ratify and we won't open until it's ratified. But both of those activities can take place at the same time, concurrently. It's a few days. It should all be able to be done in a few days."
Manfred confirmed that testing players for steroids stopped when the lockout began.
"Our legal authority to conduct drug tests expired with the expired agreement," he said. "It's a topic of concern. Labor disputes make topics of concern. It's another one caused by the dispute."
Manfred also said the teams do not intend to use players with minor league contacts to play major league exhibition games.
Players, led by former All-Star first baseman Tony Clark, are angry over a decline in payrolls over the previous contract, what they say is a lack of competition by some teams and what they allege is service-time manipulation.
The union has proposed allowing the accrual of service time by rookies for awards and special accomplishments, a draft lottery, expanding arbitration eligibility to its level before 1986 and decreasing revenue sharing.
MLB says it will not increase arbitration eligibility or decrease revenue sharing.
The sides disagree on minimum salaries and the size of a draft lottery, and they also are far apart on luxury tax thresholds. MLB would increase tax rates; Manfred said he misspoke during the news conference when he said they were the same in the proposal.
The sides both would establish a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players but differ vastly on the amount.
MLB would expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 14, while the union is offering 12.
Manfred said MLB had agreed to expand the designated hitter to the National League and to eliminate draft-pick compensation for free agents, an issue that led to a 50-day midseason strike in 1981.
Based on minimum salaries and the bonus pool. Manfred said players would receive over the five-year term of a deal "in the hundreds of millions of dollars" more, plus more value from the DH expansion and free-agent compensation elimination.
"We have a proposed an agreement that is better in every respect than the expired contract," Manfred said. "In total, the proposals we've made would move the agreement decidedly in the players' direction. Where the clubs have been and remain unwilling to move is in response to player proposals that we believe will undermine the competitive balance in our game."
MLB last week asked that a federal mediator join talks, but the union rejected the offer.
Some players have vilified Manfred for his role.
"What somebody says on social media really doesn't affect my thinking," he said. "It's my responsibility to do everything we can to make an agreement that the industry can live with and keep the game on the field, and we are trying to do that."
Chen's near-perfect skate wins long-sought Olympic gold
BEIJING | Nathan Chen remembers making the long drive with his mother from his home in Utah to Rafael Arutyunyan's training base in Southern California. He had started out in figure skating just a few years earlier, using his sister's skates and sleeping in the car to follow his Olympic dreams.
Ten years later, Chen sat alongside Arutyunyan as his scores were read and that dream realized.
With a nearly perfect free skate on the heels of a record-setting short program, the 22-year-old Nathan Chen walked away with the gold medal at the Beijing Games on Thursday. He became the first American figure skating champion since Evan Lysacek in 2010 and capped one of the most dominant four-year runs in the history of the sport.
"My mom and I grew up quite poor. We really didn't have much money," Chen said. "She would just scrap together some dollars to try to pay Raf, and Raf obviously knew about the situation and thanks to the kindness of his heart, was able to just continue taking me in, and taking as much money as we could provide him."
Arutyunyan would try to give the money back sometimes, Chen said, "but I would always try to stick it in his pocket."
On Thursday, Chen was able to give his old coach something priceless.
"I'm happy. Just emotional," Arutyunyan said. "He made it."
Inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium in China, the nation both his parents immigrated from, Chen landed all five of his quads during his "Rocketman" program set to the soaring film score by Elton John. The statistics and data science major finished with an insurmountable total of 332.60 points, just three off his own world record and 22 points ahead of his closest competition. Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno of Japan took silver and bronze.
Chen also firmly put in the past any lingering memories of his brutal disappointment four years ago in Pyeongchang, when not even a monumental free skate could rescue his medal hopes after a disastrous short program.
"It means the world," he said. "I'm just so happy."
This gold medal might not be the last Chen takes home, either.
The Americans, who earned silver behind the Russians in the team event Monday, were awaiting confirmation from the IOC and International Skating Union that "legal issues" holding up the medal ceremony were related to reports of doping linked to their biggest star, Kamila Valieva. That could ultimately elevate the U.S. to the gold medal, a second for Chen.
"I mean, I don't really feel like I'm the most qualified person to talk about it," Chen said. "Whatever ends up being the case will be the case, but I'm still wrapped up in what I was able to do today."
The Salt Lake City native did his part for the American team with a winning short program last Friday. Vincent Zhou, who was forced to withdraw from the individual event due to a positive COVID-19 test, would also earn a gold medal for the U.S. because he performed his free skate on Sunday.
The suave, down-to-earth Chen and his Japanese rivals separated themselves from the field during their short programs, when Chen shattered the world record with a flawless performance to "La Boheme." When they took to the ice for the free skate, Kagiyama and Uno made just enough mistakes to clear the way for Chen's coronation.
Performing to "Bolero," one of the most popular musical selections of the Beijing Games, Uno under-rotated a quad salchow and quad toe loop, then was dinged for his combination spin late in the program to finish with 293 points.
Then it was the 18-year-old Kagiyama, performing to music from the film "Gladiator," who popped his triple toe loop and triple salchow. It was still enough to score 310.05 points and earn a fist pump in the kiss-and-cry area, but not enough to add any pressure on Chen, who was calmly skating across the placid ice as Kagiyama's score was read.
With a socially distanced crowd watching Thursday afternoon in Beijing, and millions back home on late-night TV, Chen soared through his opening quad salchow. He landed four more effortless quads, his only slight bobble coming on a late combination sequence, and couldn't wipe the grin from his face as he seemingly reached for the sky.
The lyrics to "Rocketman" that played through the old home of ping-pong diplomacy — "And I think it's gonna be a long, long time, 'til touchdown brings me 'round again" — seemed altogether fitting for the moment.
Chen basked in the spotlight in the middle of the ice, then headed off to hear his scores, which by that point were a mere formality. Once they were read, Chen's longtime coach raised his arm like a triumphant boxer.
"He deserves it," said American Jason Brown, who finished in sixth place. "I've gotten to compete with him over the last four years — at all the world championships, every national championship, the Grand Prix. There is no one more deserving. He worked so hard. He's so unbelievably talented. I'm so proud to be a teammate."
While the spotlight shined bright as ever on Chen, it seemed to fade away for his longtime hero and Japanese rival.
Yuzuru Hanyu arrived in Beijing aiming to become the first men's skater since Gillis Grafstrom in 1928 to win a third straight Olympic gold medal. But after missing most of the past year to an ankle injury, the 27-year-old struggled through his short program on Tuesday, essentially taking him out of contention for a medal.
All that was left for Hanyu was a go-for-broke shot at the quad axel, a 4 1/2-revolution jump that has never been landed in competition. He came close but couldn't quite hold onto the landing, then fell again on his quad salchow before an emotional finish to what could be his final performance on Olympic ice.
His score left Hanyu in fourth, just out of the medals behind his two teammates.
And, of course, behind the new American champion.
Not perfect, still golden for Chloe Kim in Olympic halfpipe
ZHANGJIAKOU, China | There were doubts, and falls, and fear for Chloe Kim.
Ultimately, there was a gold medal, too.
The 21-year-old American's second straight trip to the top of the Olympic podium — a trip taken Thursday after a terrible pre-contest training session that made her wonder if she really could make it — came with a timely reminder not only for her, but for everyone else paying attention to her latest domination of the halfpipe.
"It's unfair to be expected to be perfect, and I'm not perfect in every way," Kim said.
Kim has come as close as anyone this side of Shaun White to "perfect" on a halfpipe. Because of that, there was no real drama coming in about who would win the women's contest at the Secret Garden Olympic halfpipe. IOC president Thomas Bach came to see it. So did China's burgeoning superstar, Eileen Gu. She had a front-row perch and even hugged it out with Kim between runs.
Kim put her stamp on this one early, knocking down a — perfect? — run on her first trip down the halfpipe. She accomplished precisely what she sought on this Olympic trip.
"Spinning all four ways and mastering the sport has been a goal," said her coach, Rick Bower.
The ability to ride forward and backward, then spin in either direction from either side, is a holy grail of riding — a skill that, many snowboarders will say, separates the mere acrobats from those who really can ride.
Kim came to China ready to show the world she could do it. But time after time in practice before the contest started, she struggled and fell. It explains her reaction at the bottom of her first run, when she nailed all five jumps she tried, three of which involved jumping while riding backward.
She fell down onto the snow and put her head to the ground. She placed her hands over her mouth. Some 10 minutes later, NBC showed her at the top, still crying tears of joy. She scored a 94, and anyone who's been following this game over the eight years since she came to the halfpipe knew nobody would catch her. Queralt Castellet of Spain finished second and Sena Tomita of Japan finished third.
"I was just was so proud of myself. I had the worst practice ever," Kim said. "I probably landed my run twice when I'm used to landing it eight times. That kind of puts you in a weird headspace."
By landing the first run — the "safety run," they call it — her second and third trips down the pipe became a chance to try even bigger tricks. That's where, strangely enough, the stories of "perfect" as they relate to Kim, the snowboarder, and Kim, the person, start to merge.
There was almost no way to top what happened four years ago in Pyeongchang. Kim, whose parents are of South Korean descent, was in their home country and performing live in front of her grandmother for the first time.
After wrapping up the win early, much as she did Thursday, she came out for a victory lap and stomped down her ideal run. Back then, she polished off the trendsetting back-to-back 1080s, a feat no other woman could perform in the pipe.
"It's been a dream of mine since I was a little girl," she said that day, "to land a run that's very important for me."
In 2022, the plan for the victory run was to land a backward 1260-degree spin on the third jump.
"She had been doing a front double (cork) three years ago, but she wasn't doing it the way she liked," Bower said of a different difficult trick that Kim gave up. "So, she said, 'I want to do tricks that I'm happy about,' so she went out and got it done."
Only this time, she tried it twice and could not stay upright either time. "Ow my butt," she posted on Instagram shortly after the second fall, along with picture of her grimacing in pain.
"I was curious to see what would happen. Definitely didn't go my way," Kim said. "I did it once in practice and it went well. So, different. We'll try it another day."
It was the sort of setback that might have taken the shine off the day for a younger version of the now-two-time Olympic champion. She joined White as the only snowboarder to win back-to-back titles on the halfpipe.
But she sees things differently now. Even after her ideal finish in 2018, Kim went home and realized that life as an Olympic champion wasn't as great as she thought it might be.
There were demands on her time; she could not go out without being noticed. There was a dark side — a trove of racist, anti-Asian messages and posts on social media. She threw her gold medal in the trash (but later fished it out), wondering if fame and fortune were really for her.
As she talked openly after her latest triumph, it sounded as though the real lesson from her roller-coaster day on the halfpipe might very well be the same lesson that she — and everyone — could put to use in life off the mountain, as well.
"There's a lot of pressure and people expect a lot of you, and that's not normal at all," she said. "What is normal is struggling with those types of situations, like I did this morning. It's just giving yourself constant reminders that it's OK to feel the way you feel, and to do the best you can, and that's all you have to do."
