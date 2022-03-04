RCR heads into Las Vegas confident a victory is within reach
LAS VEGAS | Tyler Reddick led 51 laps in NASCAR's season-opening exhibition, and when a mechanical problem knocked him out of the race he climbed into the stands to high-five fans.
Austin Dillon, meanwhile, went on to finish third and salvage the day for Richard Childress Racing. But the race didn't mean anything, so nothing to see here, right?
Not so fast, said reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, who before the Daytona 500 listed Reddick as a driver to watch this season.
"I think Tyler Reddick is going to have an amazing season," said Larson, who praised Reddick for leading the pack during offseason testing.
"I feel when I watch him, I am watching myself just because we are both really aggressive and he seems to be even a little more aggressive and keeps things in control better than I could," Larson added. "He's the guy that I look at this year that I feel like is going to have the breakout season and win a lot of races."
Dillon and Reddick didn't show much in the Daytona 500, but when NASCAR shifted last week to Auto Club Speedway in California, RCR was again very good. Reddick led a race-high 90 laps last Sunday — a career high for Reddick — and won the first two stages of the race before he was doomed by a flat tire; Dillon was runner-up to winner Larson.
Now as NASCAR rolls into its third race of the season Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the RCR cars really do seem much improved. So much so that Richard Childress expects to be making multiple trips to victory lane this season.
"I know we can win," Childress said this week. "We are going to win."
Childress is a NASCAR Hall of Famer who has fielded Cup Series cars for 49 years, tallying six championships with the late Dale Earnhardt and 109 victories. But the last decade has been lean with only four wins over the last eight seasons.
Dillon, his grandson, scored the last RCR victory at Texas in 2020 and RCR has not been a credible championship contender for years. But the organization has high hopes for NASCAR's new Next Gen race car and the early commitment to that effort from Chevrolet and ECR Engines.
"We definitely tried to be the guys to embrace this new car the earliest in the process. I think some of the teams probably didn't embrace it as much as we did," Dillon said. "This new car is going to level the playing field. That's what it was kind of built for. Everyone has pretty much the same stuff, it's just how you assemble it and the set-up choices you make going into the race.
"There's a lot being learned at a high rate right now, so we're trying to take in all that data the best we can – as our company can – and make the best decisions going into the race so that we can adjust and make our car a little bit better than the other guys."
BACK-TO-BACK?
It took reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson only two races to get back into victory lane with his win last weekend in California. He'll try to make it two-in-a-row at Las Vegas, where he's the defending race winner.
"Hopefully we get on a little streak," said Larson.
Larson used streaks a year ago to win his first NASCAR championship and was the fourth different driver in Cup history to win three or more consecutive races multiple times in a single season. The others? Dale Earnhardt (1987) Richard Petty (1967, 1971) and David Pearson (1968) — a trio of NASCAR Hall of Famers.
Larson has eight top-10 finishes in 11 career starts at Las Vegas and FanDuel lists him as the 9-2 favorite Sunday.
NEW FACE ON TOP
Austin Cindric opened the season with a big win in the Daytona 500 and has turned it into a historical moment: After a 12th-place finish at California, Cindric maintained the points lead to become the first rookie in NASCAR history to lead the Cup standings for more than one race. Cindric was the first rookie to win the season-opening Daytona 500.
Seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson is the only other driver to lead the standings as a rookie, but Johnson was atop the standings for just one week in 2002. Cindric leads Team Penske teammate Joey Logano by eight points in the standings.
ODDS AND ENDS
So far, 19 different drivers have a top-10 finish through the first two races of the season — the most varied results since 1973. Aric Almirola is the only driver to notch two top-10 finishes. ... Bubba Wallace is off to the best start of his career with a second-place finish in the Daytona 500 and a 19th-place finish at Fontana. He's ninth in the Cup standings headed into Las Vegas and only 20 points out of the lead. ... Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Raider Marcus Allen is the grand marshal. Grammy-nominated country music trio Midland will perform a pre-race concert on Sunday and Tiera Kennedy will perform the national anthem.
NCAA football rules committee recommends targeting appeal
Players ejected for targeting in the second half of a college football game could be eligible to play the following game after an appeal through the conference office, if a recommendation handed down Friday by the NCAA rules committee is approved.
After four days of meetings in Indianapolis, the committee also recommended penalizing all open-field blocks below the waist and creating an investigation process for allegations of a team faking injuries that could lead to conferences penalizing schools and coaches.
Recommendations need approval from the playing rules oversight panel in April and would go into effect next season.
The committee discussed changing how the game clock is managed to shorten games by both time and number of plays, but decided not to act.
The average FBS game was 3 hours, 28 minutes last season and included about 137 offensive plays.
Shaving time and plays out of college football games has become a discussion point recently as conference commissioners considered possibly expanding the playoff, a move that could increase the maximum length of a season to 16 or even 17 games for a few teams.
Attempts to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams by the 2024 season failed and the soonest a new format would be implemented now is 2026.
National coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said the number of players per game has plateaued over the last six seasons after a slight decrease.
"But we have talked about at some point do we need to address this if the season does get longer because it is a longer playoff," said Stanford coach David Shaw, the rules committee chairman.
The rules committee has been looking at ways to discourage the faking of injuries, mostly by defensive players to slow down up-tempo offenses, for several years.
Steve Shaw said the committee remains apprehensive to implement in-game alterations. The concern is a rule requiring players who are treated on the field to miss the remainder of an offensive possession would incentivize players who are actually hurt to play through an injury.
"So now for questionable game action, the institution or the conference can consult the national coordinator of officials to facilitate a video review. And if there are findings that will now go back to the conference office, and the conference office will deal with the institution, the coach, to get that corrected," Steve Shaw said.
Suggested punishments were not recommended, but David Shaw said he would prefer coaches face "severe penalties" for coaching players to feign injuries.
"This is one of those things that is getting taught that is unethical," David Shaw said. "So as best we can to drive this out, hopefully, we'll get some partnership from conference officials, conference commissioners, leaning on some of these coaches that are teaching things unethical."
The targeting foul has been a constant point of contention among coaches, players and fans, but there has been no serious movement toward changing it. Targeting, implemented in its current form in 2008, results in a 15-yard penalty, plus the ejection of the flagged player.
Players ejected in the first half of a game do not have to miss the following game. Players ejected at any point in the second half are required to sit out the first half of the following game.
Under the committee's proposal, the conference office can submit a request to the national coordinator of officials to review a second-half targeting foul.
The committee recommended if it is "clearly, obvious" the targeting call was incorrect, it would be retroactively overturned and the player would be permitted to play in the first half of the following game.
"The committee strongly supports the targeting rule and believes it continues to directly support player health and safety and technique," David Shaw said.
Tweaks have been made in recent years to the way targeting is reviewed by video officials in-game that have led to more fouls called on the field being overturned.
Some coaches have called for a two-level targeting foul, with only the most flagrant drawing an ejection.
Rules makers have been reluctant to make the penalty less punitive, saying it has helped change player behavior and decreased the number of dangerous hits — though it has been difficult to quantify these observations.
A study of data from Pac-12 games from 2016-19 recently published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine, showed the risk of concussion on a targeting play was 37 times more than on all other plays.
The number of targeting fouls per game has not fluctuated much in recent seasons. According to NCAA data, it was 0.20 per game in 2021, about one every five games. That was down from 0.27 per game in 2020, but up slightly from 2019 (0.19).
Judge approves fix to stem race bias in NFL concussion deal
PHILADELPHIA | Black retired football players who were denied payments for dementia in the NFL's $1 billion concussion settlement can seek to be retested or have their claims rescored to eliminate racial bias in the testing and payout formula, under a revised plan finalized Friday.
Outrage over the use of "race-norming" in the dementia testing — which assumed that Black people have a lower cognitive baseline score, making it harder for them to show mental declines linked to football — forced the NFL and players' lawyers back to the negotiating table last year.
The revisions could allow many retired players to resubmit their claims and add $100 million or more to the NFL's legal tab. The NFL, through the fund, has paid out more than $800 million to date, nearly half for dementia claims. The dementia awards average about $600,000.
"Thousands of Black players stand to benefit from these changes to the settlement," said lawyer Cyril V. Smith, who represents former players Najeh Davenport and Kevin Henry, whose 2020 race discrimination lawsuit brought the issue to light.
Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in Philadelphia, who has overseen the NFL concussion case for a decade, dismissed their lawsuit but ordered the parties to address the problem. She approved the negotiated changes in an order filed Friday.
More than 3,300 former players or their families have sought awards for brain injuries linked to their playing days, more than 2,000 of them for moderate to advanced dementia.
The dementia cases have proven the most contentious, and only 3 in 10 claims have been paid to date. Another one-third have been denied, and the rest remain in limbo, often as the claim goes through several layers of review by the claims administrator, medical and legal consultants, audit investigators and judges.
In one recent ruling that shows the difficulty families have faced navigating the claims process, the reviewer bemoaned the long delays experienced by the widow of a former player found after his 2019 death to have advanced CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
His medical records show "progressive cognitive decline and unrebutted evidence that he suffered from CTE at the time of his death," reviewer David Hoffman wrote.
"But those diagnoses, and the supporting medical records, do not fit into the settlement's prescribed boxes for the claimed qualifying diagnosis (of dementia)," said Hoffman, an expert in contract law at the University of Pennsylvania law school.
The player, a Black man who was 57 when he died, also had his scores normed to account for his race, age, education and other factors, in keeping with the protocols used at the time. According to Hoffman, his claim would not qualify for an award even if his tests were rescored under the new race-blind formula.
The vast majority of the league's players — 70% of active players and more than 60% of living retirees — are Black. So the changes are expected to be significant, and potentially costly for the NFL.
The agreement to end race-norming follows months of closed-door negotiations between lawyers for the NFL, the class counsel for the nearly 20,000 retired players, and Smith and others representing Davenport and Henry.
Ken Jenkins and his wife, Amy Lewis, have also fought for the changes, gathering thousands of petitions and pressing the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department to investigate the alleged discrimination.
The binary scoring system used in dementia testing — one for Black people, one for everyone else — was developed by neurologists in the 1990s as a crude way to factor in a patient's socioeconomic background. Experts say it was never meant to be used to determine payouts in a court settlement.
However, it was adopted by both sides in the 2015 settlement that resolved lawsuits accusing the NFL of hiding what it knew about the risk of repeated concussions.
The 65-year settlement also grants financial awards to ex-players with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. It does not cover CTE — which some call the signature disease of football — except for men diagnosed with it posthumously before April 2015, a deadline set to avoid incentivizing suicides.
Gymnastics, curling add Russian athletes to sports bans
Russia has been banned from international gymnastics and curling events in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The International Gymnastics Federation on Friday said Russian and Belarusian athletes or officials, including judges, will not be allowed to participate in sanctioned competitions, indefinitely.
The World Curling Federation has banned Russia from its championships for the rest of the season.
Both sports had previously canceled events scheduled in Russia.
International sports organizers have scrambled to deal with the repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began shortly after the end of the Beijing Olympics.
The Paralympics began on Friday without Russians or Belarusians after other athletes threatened to boycott rather than compete against them. Russia was also banned from upcoming World Cup soccer qualifying matches.
Most major sporting events scheduled to take place in Russia have been pulled.
The World Curling Federation had already announced plans to relocate its European championships from Perm, Russia. Friday's announcement banned Russian teams from this year's men's, women's, seniors, juniors, wheelchair and mixed doubles world championships.
The gymnastics federation had already canceled all World Cup and World Challenge Cup events scheduled for Russia and Belarus, a close ally of Russia where troops were deployed before the invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The new decision banned their athletes from upcoming events.
The French soccer league decided Friday to suspend coverage of its league in Russia with broadcaster Match TV.
