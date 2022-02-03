Goodell pressured by Congress to release Washington report
Former Washington Commanders employees and members of Congress pressured the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release a report about the team’s history of sexual harassment and its sexist, hostile workplace culture. They said the team and owner Dan Snyder have not been held accountable for their misdeeds.
One of the six former employees who spoke before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform also came forward with a new allegation that she was sexually harassed by Snyder himself, which Snyder denied.
Complaints about the team’s treatment of female employees first surfaced in 2020. Snyder commissioned an investigation into the team’s workplace environment that was taken over by the NFL. The probe by attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm led the league to fine Washington $10 million, and Snyder temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the team to his wife, Tanya.
But the league did not release any details of the Wilkinson investigation’s findings, and former employees who spoke Thursday noted the contrast to the way the NFL handled an investigation into allegations that quarterback Tom Brady deflated footballs.
“When the investigation of the air pressure of Tom Brady’s football concludes with a 200-plus-page report, but the investigation into two decades of sexual harassment concludes with nothing, it shows the NFL’s complete lack of respect towards women, their employees and for the culture of our country,” said Emily Applegate, who worked in the team’s marketing department and said she was sexually harassed daily by her direct superior.
In 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and widespread protests about systemic racism, the team dropped its longtime name “Redskins” amid pressure from sponsors to get rid of a moniker that was criticized for decades for being offensive to Native Americans. The franchise was known as the Washington Football Team until Wednesday, when Snyder announced its new name, the Commanders.
“Just yesterday, Mr. Snyder tried to rebrand his team as the Commanders. With due respect, it’s going to take more than a name change to fix that broken culture,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the committee chairwoman.
Tiffani Johnston, who worked for the team for eight years starting in 2002 as a cheerleader and marketing manager, told the committee on Thursday that Snyder placed his hand on her thigh without her consent at a team dinner, and that he pushed her toward his limousine with his hand on her lower back. She had not previously disclosed those allegations to the media or investigators.
“He left his hand on the middle of my thigh until I physically removed it,” Johnston said.
Describing the incident outside Snyder’s limousine, she said: “The only reason Dan Snyder removed his hand from my back and stopped pushing me towards his limo was because his attorney intervened and said, ‘Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea.’ ... I learned that I should remove myself from Dan’s grip while his attorney was distracting him.”
Maloney read from a letter by another former team employee, Jason Friedman, corroborating Johnston’s account. In a statement released by the Commanders, Snyder denied Johnston’s allegations.
“While past conduct at the team was unacceptable, the allegations leveled against me personally in today’s roundtable — many of which are well over 13 years old — are outright lies,” Snyder said. “I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person.”
Among the allegations repeated at Thursday’s roundtable discussion: that women working for the team were repeatedly subjected to unwanted touching and crude comments; that cheerleaders were ogled by team executives and clients and fired by Snyder because of their looks; and that the team’s video production department, at Snyder’s behest, secretly edited an explicit video of cheerleaders using surreptitious footage from a calendar shoot.
It was unclear whether pressure from Congress would prompt Goodell, who has cited former employees’ privacy for not releasing the report of the investigation, to change his mind or take further action against Snyder or the team. A league spokesman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Congressional Republicans said it was outside the scope of the committee to push a legislative solution to the team’s treatment of employees and said the roundtable was a distraction from more urgent issues.
“The witnesses here have begged for us to do something, and nothing is going to happen as a result of this committee,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. “That’s cruel to these people.”
Asked about the scrutiny from Congress by philanthropist David Rubenstein during an appearance at the Economic Club of Washington, Commanders President Jason Wright said the team’s workplace problems occurred before his arrival. Wright is the only Black team president in the NFL and highlighted the diversity of the staff he has built.
“The period of this rebrand and the time we’ve been here has coincided with a period of very fast, very deep and irreversible change within the organization,” Wright said.
David Green dies; was on Cardinals’ 1982 championship team
ST. LOUIS | David Green, an outfielder on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series champions, has died. He was 61.
Green had been hospitalized in suburban St. Louis after choking at his home about a week ago and died Saturday of respiratory failure, his family told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals confirmed the death Tuesday on Twitter.
Green signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1978 as a 17-year-old out of Nicaragua. He was part of a trade in December 1980 in which the Cardinals sent Rollie Fingers, Ted Simmons and Pete Vuckovich to the Brewers for Green, outfielder Sixto Lezcano and pitchers Dave LaPoint and Lary Sorensen.
Green hit .283 as a part-time player on the 1982 team that beat the Brewers in seven games in the World Series. He was traded to San Francisco after the 1984 season in a deal that brought Jack Clark to St. Louis. Clark was a key player on pennant-winning teams in 1985 and 1987.
After playing for the Giants in 1985, Green played in Japan and Mexico in 1986 before ending his major league career with 14 games back with the Cardinals in 1987.
Elway defends himself, says Flores interview
was no sham
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | John Elway is refuting Brian Flores’ claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule.
“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday.
Elway said he seriously considered Flores, one of five candidates for the job that eventually went to then-Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Flores, recently fired as head coach in Miami, named the Broncos, Dolphins and Giants along with the league in a lawsuit this week alleging unfair hiring practices in the NFL.
In other developments Thursday, civil rights leaders called for a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Steelers owner Art Rooney II defended the league’s commitment to diversity even while acknowledging that the two-decade-old Rooney Rule hasn’t produced more minority head coaches.
Flores said in his lawsuit that Elway, then the team’s general manager, and president/CEO Joe Ellis showed up an hour late for his interview at a Providence, Rhode Island hotel, and they “looked completely disheveled and it was obvious that they had been drinking heavily the night before.”
Elway denied Flores’ contention he was hung over and just going through the motions to satisfy the league’s requirement that teams interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs.
“For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong,” Elway said.
If he appeared disheveled, Elway said, “it was because we had just flown in during the middle of the night” following an interview in Denver with another head coaching candidate, Mike Munchak, “and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us.”
At the time, Flores was the Patriots linebackers coach and defensive play caller. He was hired by the Dolphins shortly after his interview with the Broncos.
Elway said he enjoyed his 3½-hour interview with Flores and was “prepared, ready and fully engaged ... as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team. It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him.”
Among developments that drove Flores to file the lawsuit was a string of text messages with Patriots coach Bill Belichick three days before his scheduled Giants interview, leading Flores to believe Brian Daboll already had been chosen as their new coach.
The most serious allegation in the lawsuit is Flores’ contention that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told him he would pay him $100,000 for every loss during the coach’s first season because he wanted the club to “tank” so it could get the draft’s top pick.
The Dolphins went 5-11 that year and earned the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The Bengals went 2-14 and selected quarterback Joe Burrow with the top pick. In just his second season, Burrow has led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years. The Bengals face the Rams on Feb. 13.
Like Elway, Ross said he was driven to defend himself publicly.
“I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding,” Ross said. “I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known.”
He called Flores’ allegations in the lawsuit and a series of television interviews “false, malicious, and defamatory.” Ross said the Dolphins welcome the NFL’s investigation into Flores’ allegations “and we will cooperate fully.”
“I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims,” Ross said.
Since the NFL implemented the Rooney Rule in 2003 to boost hiring of minority coaches, 27 of 127 head coaching jobs have gone to minorities. This year, white men have filled the first four of nine head coaching jobs with a fifth, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, expected to be hired by the Vikings after the Super Bowl.
Rooney II, whose late father Dan Rooney was the driving force behind the Rooney Rule, released a statement Thursday defending the rule and the league’s commitment to diversity. Rooney said there’s been “marked improvement” in the hiring of women and minorities in other key leadership roles on coaching staffs and in the front office.
Mike Tomlin of the Steelers is the only Black head coach in a league where 70% of the players are non-white, and there are no Black owners in the NFL.
“This is an outrage at best, and requires your immediate attention,” the Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders said in a letter Thursday calling for a meeting with Goodell to discuss the lack of diversity in owners suites and head coaching ranks.
The letter added that civil rights leaders “are being asked to do everything within our power, including direct action at next week’s Super Bowl, as well as appealing to local municipalities that underwrite and give special considerations to stadiums to pressure the NFL and its owners to get more serious about enforcing the ruling law.”
Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who spoke to AP while promoting Six Star Pro Nutrition, said he applauds Flores for standing up to systemic racism in the NFL.
“It’s not just an NFL thing; it’s a world thing,” Valdes-Scantling said Thursday. “This happens in everyday society. This happens in corporate America. This happens in every aspect of life. There’s systemic racism and I think that’s something that needs to be addressed, and I applaud him for standing up for himself and standing up for a bigger cause even though it may (hurt) his coaching career. But you’ve got to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything.”
NFL says no to Super
Bowl watch party at Bengals’ stadium
CINCINNATI | The NFL won’t sign off on a Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium.
The league sent a letter to stadium officials saying the legal and logistical barriers are too great to allow a broadcast of the game on the stadium’s big screens. The NFL said the decision is consistent with the organization’s rules and policies.
Hamilton County officials had asked stadium officials to explore the possibility of the community watch party at the venue.
Hamilton County Board of Commissioners president Stephanie Summerow Dumas told the Cincinnati Enquirer that her concerns included being able to ensure the safety of people inside the stadium and taking away business from restaurants and bars where fans typically congregate for games.
The stadium will be the site of a fan rally on Monday. All of the free tickets for the 6 p.m. general admission event have been claimed.
The Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
ESPN to have all-woman crew for Warriors-Jazz game next week
Beth Mowins made ESPN history in 2017 when she was the first woman to call a “Monday Night Football” game. She will again be part of a network first on Wednesday when ESPN produces an NBA game announced and directed by all women.
Mowins will work the Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz game with analyst Doris Burke and reporter Lisa Salters. In addition, 33 other women will handle production roles on site in Salt Lake City and in the control room from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
”I think it’s exciting to kind of celebrate,” Mowins said. “There are a lot of the women that have been around the league for a while, and then others like me that are kind of new to it.”
Mowins believes the time is coming when having a game called and produced by a majority crew of women will be routine.
”I think it’s important to still celebrate some of these big milestones, but I really do believe we’re getting closer to the day where it won’t be such a big deal and it will be very natural and very comfortable,” she said.
Mowins has been with ESPN since 1994. She has mostly worked on college football, basketball and the Women’s College World Series, but started calling NBA games this season. Burke is one of ESPN’s top NBA analysts and has worked the last two NBA Finals on ESPN Radio. Salters will be the lead sideline reporter for ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals.
”To work alongside these women and see the depth of talent we have in a variety of roles on this NBA property is incredibly rewarding,” coordinating producer Sara Gaiero said. “Each of these women make regular, valuable contributions to our NBA productions. I am so excited to watch them do what they do best — document an NBA game at the highest level.”
—From AP reports
