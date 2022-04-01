U.S. to play England, Iran and possibly Ukraine at World Cup
The United States was drawn to play England in a Black Friday match at the World Cup, a high-profile game that gives American soccer a chance to gain respect in its return to the global showcase.
"It's the biggest stage in soccer that you can have, to play them in the World Cup and to be playing against players that people know," midfielder Weston McKennie said after Friday's draw.
"You can take a step forward in your player growth, in making yourself more known and also just making the team more respected, more looked at, more believed in," McKennie said. "That's the goal that (coach) Gregg (Berhalter) set out to accomplish when he took over. And that's something that's always reiterated whenever we go into camp, is change the way the world views American soccer, and I think there's no better place and no better time to be able to do that."
After failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament, the 15th-ranked U.S. will open in Qatar on Nov. 21 at Al Rayyan's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium against the winner of a European playoff among Ukraine, Wales and Scotland. The Americans play No. 5 England four days later at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Khor and close the group stage against 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29 at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium.
Christian Pulisic received a call right after the draw from Chelsea teammate Mason Mount, a Three Lions regular.
"It just makes me smile. I'm just excited for it," Pulisic said. "I think we all are, and, yeah, just counting down the days really."
Jesse Marsch, hired by Leeds on Feb. 28, had alluded to a respect factor when he said English players were more welcoming of Americans than British media. "From day one they accepted me. None of (them) made fun of my accent, like some of you," he told reporters last month.
"You hear Jesse Marsch and some of his comments about what he has to go through, and at some point it's almost too much," Berhalter said. "You're an established coach, you do really well and you're not treated like that. Whereas, you're from somewhere else, from Portugal, for example, you'd be treated completely differently. And Bob Bradley the same way. I know that there is a lot of respect for American soccer, but I think this an opportunity. For sure, this is an opportunity to show what we're made of. And they have a good team, but so do we. We have a young team, we have an athletic team, we have a team that doesn't have a lot of fear."
In the group stage of the 1950 World Cup, the U.S. famously upset England 1-0 at Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The Americans opened the 2010 tournament with a 1-1 draw against the Three Lions at Rustenberg, South Africa.
"Their players, they're household names, and then to see us match up against them I think will provide some context," Berhalter said.
Premier League games on NBC averaged more than double the viewers for Major League Soccer matches.
"We want to have an impact, obviously, on ourselves and our team, but ultimately on how soccer is viewed by the fans in the U.S. after the disappointment, after not qualifying for the last World Cup," midfielder Tyler Adams said. "and then ultimately globally you want to gain the respect of some of the best footballing nations in the world."
No. 39 Scotland hosts 27th-ranked Ukraine in June in a playoff delayed from March because of Russia's attack on Ukraine. A few days later, the winner plays for a berth at No. 18 Wales, which advanced last week with a 2-1 win over Austria.
"If Ukraine even makes it there, it's a wonderful accomplishment. I think if the people of Ukraine can get some hope by their team playing in the World Cup, it's amazing," Berhalter said. "It would be more of a celebration in my eyes than political ramifications."
Since returning to the World Cup in 1990, the U.S. has one win, 11 losses and five draws against European opponents.
Iran upset the U.S. 2-1 at the 1998 World Cup in France, eliminating the Americans after their second game of the tournament.
The top two nations in each of the eight groups advance. Potential second-round opponents on Dec. 3 or 4 are Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar or Senegal.
The USSF is trying to schedule opponents with similar styles for exhibitions in June and September. There also are two CONCACAF Nations League matches in June, and Berhalter plans to call in his top player pool.
FIFA met with coaches Friday and said roster size probably will expand from 23 to 26.
Nov. 15 is likely the first day Berhalter will have his entire roster available ahead of the opener, and he probably will scrap plans for a pretournament training camp in Dubai.
Notes: McKennie hopes to return to Juventus by the end of April after breaking two bones in his left foot during a Champions League match on Feb. 22.
MLB umpires to announce replay decisons for 1st time
NEW YORK | In addition to "Play ball!" and "Yer Out!", big league umpires will be heard saying "Overturned!" and "Upheld!" for the first time this season.
Major League Baseball said Friday that umpires will conduct in-park announcements during the replay reviews this season. The decision was delayed two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We discussed the possibility of doing this with the umpires during their most recent CBA negotiation," MLB executive vice president Morgan Sword said, "and then COVID got in the way our planning. We finally were able this year to give them the appropriate training and get everybody ready for opening day."
A crew chief will have a wireless microphone and first announce the call being challenged and which team initiated the challenge. After the review, the crew chief will announce the result.
Audio will go over ballpark public-address systems and be made available to broadcasters.
"I think it's a good idea," Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "I think the fans deserve that explanation. I played baseball in Japan for a year and I felt like it was awkward at first, when the umpires would go over and explain every ruling, the reason for every ejection, whatever it was, just to let the fans know. But I got used to it and I think the fans appreciated it."
MLB was the last major pro sport in North America to institute replay when it began late in the 2008 season for home run calls. Video reviews were vastly expanded for the 2014 season.
Until now, umpires had revealed their decisions such as safe and out with hand signals.
Of 1,305 calls challenged by clubs last year, 655 calls were overturned (50.2%), 221 were confirmed (16.9%) and 429 were allowed to stand (32.9%) when there was insufficient evidence to overturn or confirm. There were 159 additional crew chief reviews initiated by an umpire.
NFL referees were given wireless microphones in 1975 to explain penalty decisions. The NFL had an initial replay system from 1986-91, abandoned it, then reinstalled it for the 1999 season. The NHL added a replay system in 1991 and the NBA in 2002.
NCAA president decries pace of basketball investigations
NEW ORLEANS | NCAA President Mark Emmert said investigations into allegations of major violations against several high-profile men's college basketball programs — including 2022 Final Four participant Kansas — have taken "way too long."
What solutions might be on the table to speed it up, Emmert did not say, but there appears to be increasing acknowledgement that the current process is broken.
"It's just been really slow in getting through that new independent process that's wound up reinvestigating the entire case," Emmert said, referring to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP).
The IARP was created out of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform the sport. It began looking into allegations against Kansas, Arizona, LSU, Louisville and North Carolina State on the heels of a federal investigation into corruption in college sports that resulted in convictions of shoe company executives, a middle man who worked with them and some assistant college coaches.
Of those FBI cases nearly five years ago, only one -- North Carolina State, tied to its recruitment of one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr. -- has actually gone through the IARP system to completion and received a ruling that resulted in probation for one year, some vacated victories and penalties for previous coaches.
The four other cases are still pending in the IARP structure, while Auburn went through the more traditional process and received four years of probation in December from an NCAA infractions committee panel.
In the meantime, this year's NCAA Tournament could be tainted should Kansas win the national championship and subsequently have an unfavorable decision come down in a now half-decade-old investigation.
Created to handle complex cases, the IARP includes independent investigators and decision-makers with no direct ties to NCAA member schools, and rulings cannot be appealed.
Emmert said NCAA institutions need to come up with a process that has "got to be fair. It's got to be swift. And it's got to not punish the innocent. ... That's where the membership's got to be in all of this, as they shape a new process or rebuild the one that's in place."
The Kansas case hinges on whether Adidas representatives were considered boosters — the school contends they were not — when two of them arranged payments to prospective recruits. Kansas does not dispute the payments. Kansas asked for referral to the IARP instead of having the NCAA's infractions committee handle the matter.
While the lengthy IARP process has been going on, Self agreed to a new contract on April 2, 2021, that will keep him with the school until he retires.
The five-year deal adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season — in effect, making it a lifetime contract. It guarantees him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus.
The contact also includes a clause that says the school cannot terminate him for cause "due to any current infractions matter that involves conduct that occurred on or prior to" the signing of the new contract. Instead, he would forfeit half of his base salary and professional services pay while serving any Big 12 or NCAA suspension.
Emmert declined to weigh on on Kansas' decision to double down on Self.
"I'll leave it to the school to make decisions about their coaches' contracts," said Emmert, who also spoke at the women's Final Four on Wednesday. "That's their business, obviously. They can do that as they see fit."
The infractions process has also come up with the Division I Transformation Committee, which is working to recommend ways to modernize and reform NCAA governance and regulatory policies.
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, who chairs the committee along with Ohio athletics director Julie Cromer, said the group is looking at both the overall infractions process and the IARP structure as part of its work.
"I don't know fully what was envisioned and what wasn't envisioned," said Sankey, who has served on the NCAA infractions committee. "But we have to have timely outcomes, both for those accused and for those competing against those who are accused. That has to be a point of emphasis."
Later, Sankey added: "I was on an implementation working group, and I disagreed with elements of the approach. So I think some of these problems were foreseeable. We have an opportunity to correct and enhance the process. That doesn't mean everybody will like the process."
