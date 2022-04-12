Congress tells FTC Commanders may have broken financial laws
WASHINGTON | The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday saying the Washington Commanders engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct, and the NFL plans to look into the most serious allegations.
The committee found evidence of deceptive business practice over the span of more than a decade, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans.
In the letter obtained by The Associated Press, the committee outlined through the testimony of former employees and access to emails and documents a pattern of financial impropriety by owner Dan Snyder and team executives. At one point in 2016, the committee said the team retained up to $5 million from 2,000 season-ticket holders while also concealing sharable revenue from the league.
An NFL spokesman said the league has engaged former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White “to review the most serious matters raised by the committee.” She chaired the SEC from 2013-17.
One former employee testified before Congress saying the team had two separate financial books: one with underreported ticket revenue that went to the NFL and the full, complete picture. According to testimony, Snyder was aware of the numbers shared with the league while also being privy to the actual data.
The business practice was known as “juice” inside Washington’s front office. And, if correct, it could spell significant trouble for Snyder and the Commanders.
Ticket revenue is shared among all 32 NFL teams, with 40% of it deposited in a visiting team fund. Such money is among the pillars of the league’s revenue-sharing commitment.
A team spokeswoman said there was no new comment and referred to the statement from March 31: “The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time.”
“We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate fully with the Committee’s work.”
The House Oversight Committee said it is sharing documents with the FTC because the commission has the authority to investigate unfair or deceptive business practices and determine if any laws were broken.
“We request that you take any other action you deem necessary to ensure that all funds are returned to their rightful owners and that those responsible are held accountable for their conduct,” said the letter signed by committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney and economic and consumer policy subcommittee chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi.
The letter is addressed to FTC chair Lina M. Khan but was also sent to the attorneys general of Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Congress launched an investigation into the team’s workplace misconduct after the league did not release a report detailing the findings of an independent probe into the matter. The committee said the NFL and the team “have taken steps to withhold key documents and information.”
An NFL spokesman said the league continues to cooperate and has provided more than 210,000 pages of documents.
Investigators’ inability to get all the information they wanted led them to seek testimony and documents in other ways. The committee said its investigation uncovered everything from “pervasive sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct to potential financial misconduct.”
According to testimony, financial misconduct included making it intentionally difficult for season-ticket holders to recoup refundable deposit money, counting some of those leftover funds as a different kind of revenue that doesn’t need to be shared with the league, and shifting money from ticket sales for NFL games to other events at FedEx Field as a way of hiding that money from the league.
The committee in the letter shared spreadsheet data showing evidence of deposits that were not returned. Citing emails and the testimony of longtime vice president of sales and customer service Jason Friedman, ticket sales from Washington games were shifted to a 2013 Kenny Chesney concert and a 2014 Navy-Notre Dame college football game as a way to “juice” revenue and keep it off the books shared with the NFL.
When word first surfaced in early April about the team withholding ticket revenue, the team released a statement denying that report and added: “Anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple.” Lawyer Lisa Banks, who represents Friedman, said the team defamed her client, who testified truthfully “with evidence.”
After the committee sent the letter to the FTC, Banks and lawyer Debra Katz, who represent more than 40 former employees, called it “damning.”
“It’s clear that the team’s misconduct goes well beyond the sexual harassment and abuse of employees already documented and has also impacted the bottom line of the NFL, other NFL owners, and the team’s fans,” they said in a statement. “We are proud of our many clients who have come forward at great personal risk to reveal the truth and bring us closer to total transparency about the full extent of the dysfunction at the Washington Commanders.”
Mavs put no timetable on Doncic return with playoffs looming
DALLAS | The Dallas Mavericks are not putting a timetable on Luka Doncic’s return from a calf strain four days before the opener of a first-round playoff series against Utah.
The team said Tuesday that the 23-year-old superstar had begun treatment. Doncic strained his left calf late in the third quarter of what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale against San Antonio on Sunday.
Dallas opens the playoffs at home Saturday against the Jazz. The fourth-seeded Mavericks have home-court advantage in the playoffs for the first time since they won their only championship in 2011. That’s also the last time Dallas won a postseason series.
“He’s in great spirits today,” coach Jason Kidd said after Tuesday’s practice. “We’ll see how his body feels tomorrow. I think we’ll prepare with him and we’ll also prepare without him.”
Doncic finished as the NBA’s third-leading scorer at 28.4 points per game. He was the only player in the league to average at least 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game.
The two-time All-Star wouldn’t have been eligible for the finale against the Spurs if the NBA hadn’t rescinded his 16th technical foul, assessed in the second-to-last game. Without the reversal, Doncic would have served a one-game suspension.
Doncic played his normal rotation, which included all of the first quarter and was supposed to be all of the third. Kidd said he would have been finished for the night after the third. The injury happened in the final three minutes of the quarter.
There was no sign of Doncic during the portion of practice open to reporters. Fellow guard Spencer Dinwiddie said he “looked fine to me,” and Jalen Brunson said he was optimistic Doncic would play. Brunson will be the starting point guard if Doncic is out.
“I hope for the best,” Brunson said. “I mean, that’s our organization right there.”
Jimmie Johnson plans to keep driving despite fractured hand
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Jimmie Johnson doesn’t intend to let a fractured right hand keep him off the track.
On Tuesday, the seven-time NASCAR champion who has become an IndyCar Series regular announced on Twitter he had surgery Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, to repair the injury he suffered in a practice crash last weekend.
“From Long Beach to the operating room,” Johnson wrote before citing his plan to test next week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Good news is I plan to be ready for the @IMS test in 9 days and Barber on May 1st. Thank you to all the medical staff involved.”
Testing is to be held on the Brickyard’s historic 2.5-mile oval next Wednesday and Thursday. The series won’t race again until stopping at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.
Then again, Johnson never has allowed much to get in the way of racing.
He made 663 consecutive starts in Cup Series cars, the fifth-longest streak in NASCAR history. It ended with a positive COVID-19 test that kept him out of the 2020 Brickyard 400. Johnson returned the next week following two negative tests and he started every other race of his final season.
It was the only start he missed as a full-time Cup driver.
Last year, Johnson switched to IndyCar but raced only on street and road courses. This year, he’s added ovals to an expanded schedule.
So when he was injured Friday, few were surprised when he showed up at the track Saturday with a carbon-fiber splint to protect his hand. He still managed to sign autographs and test the splint during practice and qualifying.
On Sunday, the 46-year-old Johnson completed 73 of 85 laps in the No. 48 Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing. He finished 20th on the street course.
“Looking forward to the test in Indy,” Ganassi’s team wrote on Twitter as it retweeted Johnson’s announcement.
Johnson has made 15 IndyCar starts over the past two seasons, finishing a career-best sixth at Texas on March 20.
AP source: Women’s hockey talks between rivals break down
The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association has decided to break off talks with the rival Premier Hockey Federation, the latest blow in a widening rift between two factions that contend they want to grow the sport in North America.
The PWHPA executive board voted unanimously to end discussions with the PHF about collaborating, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity late Monday because the decision had not been announced.
Despite the NHL pushing for negotiations between the two sides, it has become clear over the past three years that the PWHPA and PHF, previously known as the National Women’s Hockey League, are not in sync in their objectives. Since the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in spring 2019, the top national team players from the U.S. and Canada have refused to play in the NWHL and instead formed the PWHPA.
Representatives from the PWHPA and PHF met last month, with the NHL hoping discussions would thaw relations between the sides and help them work together to unify the sport. The latest development, which was first reported by The Athletic, is essentially the end of those longshot hopes.
In a statement sent to The AP on Tuesday, Johanna Boynton, a member of the PHF board of governors, said the six-team league “remains the only true home of professional women’s hockey in North America.”
“Our belief has always been that the potential for professional women’s hockey is stronger by working together towards a single league,” she said. “We are committed to growing the sport through collaboration and inclusion with partners of every size. We are proud of the progress we’ve made. The last 18 months have unequivocally been the most significant in our seven-year history.”
The PWHPA’s objective has been to establish a new league with what it calls a sustainable economic model, preferably backed by the NHL.
While the NHL, as an entity, has urged the sides to resolve their differences, the PWHPA has individual NHL team support in listing 11 franchises as partners. Talks between the PWHPA and its NHL partners and corporate sponsors have intensified over the past several weeks in a bid to establish a league within the next year.
The PHF, which rebranded itself from the NWHL last summer, is moving forward with plans to add two expansion teams, including one in Montreal, and committed to providing players health care and more than doubling its salary cap per team to $750,000 next season.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.