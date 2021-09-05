Thompson and K-State open with 24-7 win over Stanford
ARLINGTON, Texas | Skylar Thompson set the tone for Kansas State when the quarterback put his left shoulder down and bulled into the end zone for the first of his two touchdown runs as the Wildcats opened the season with a 24-7 win over Stanford on Saturday.
Thompson, who later had a 13-yard TD run, opened the scoring when he knocked cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly to the ground on a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter.
"There's a lot that went into that touchdown, a lot that people didn't see, and a lot of time spent on my own," Thompson said. "In the midst of a situation that once seemed very dark and stormy, to see the fruit fall from the tree, to see the sun shine a little bit and to take a deep breath ... It all worked out and everything happened for a reason."
Thompson missed most of last season after he injured his throwing (right) shoulder in the third game. But he returned for his sixth year in the K-State program because of his love of the game and the desire for a better finish, taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility received amid the pandemic.
Deuce Vaughn sprinted 59 yards for a touchdown on and a third-and-13 play. He finished with 124 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Wildcats, who finished last season with a five-game losing streak, and is glad to have back Thompson, who he described as fantastic and smart player.
"He's unbelievable as a football player and unbelievable as a person," Vaughn said.
Stanford was down 24-0 before Tanner McKee's 14-yard touchdown pass to Brycen Tremayne with 3:16 left on its last offensive snap. The Cardinal, who last year won the last four games of their pandemic-shortened 4-2 season, have played 177 games since last being shut out, a 42-0 loss to Southern Cal on Nov. 4, 2006.
"This game was not indicative of how hard we've played, how hard we've practiced and how well we practiced," David Shaw said after his 11th opener at Stanford's coach. "Disappointing to me that we didn't go out there and execute better."
On the possession before Thompson's first TD, Kelly had an impressive interceptio n in the end zone, leaping and reaching back over Phillip Brooks and then managing to get one foot down inbounds. But Stanford went three-and-out, setting up the two-play TD drive. Thompson found a wide-open Brooks for a 56-yard pass to the 6.
Thompson, who finished 9-of-14 passing for 144 yards and ran 10 times for 33 yards, didn't initially realize that it was Kelly he ran through on his first touchdown..
"Everything happened so fast," Thompson said. "I didn't even realize it until after the fact, and I kind of smiled about it a little bit."
Vogelbach slam in 9th caps comeback, Brewers shock Cards
MILWAUKEE | Daniel Vogelbach relishes having the opportunity to change the complexion of a game with one swing of the bat.
He made the most of that chance Sunday and delivered one of the most memorable moments in the Milwaukee Brewers' charmed season.
Vogelbach delivered a pinch-hit grand slam off Alex Reyes to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the NL Central-leading Brewers a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
"I enjoy being in those situations, whether I fail or whether I succeed," Vogelbach said after hitting his first career walk-off homer and the first by any Brewers player this season.
"As a competitor, you always want to be in those situations and be the guy that steps up to the plate in that situation. I'm just happy that I was able to come through for the guys who grinded all game," he said.
Reyes (5-8) entered the game after the Brewers had loaded the bases off Giovanny Gallegos. Vogelbach hit a 1-0 pitch high above the outstretched arm of right fielder Dylan Carlson, who made a leaping attempt in front of the wall.
Vogelbach was mobbed at home plate and got doused with the contents of a Gatorade bucket. He just rejoined the team Wednesday after spending over two months on the injured list while healing his hamstring.
During his time away, the Brewers acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez, a move that changed Vogelbach's role with the team.
"Vogey has come back and he's got kind of a different job," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "In one sense, it's a shame because he got hurt. We made an acquisition to cover for it and he's done a nice job. So, for now, this is his job, being a bat off the bench. To deliver in that way and you don't get a big sample of opportunities is a real credit to him."
Milwaukee's comeback extended its NL Central lead to 11 games over Cincinnati and dealt a major blow to the Cardinals, who are chasing a wild-card berth. The Cardinals capped a 5-5 road trip and now begin a seven-game home stand against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati.
"We've just got to figure out a way to get back on the horse and get back after it," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "It's a discouraging one. We played outstanding baseball this whole road trip. We'd like to have a little bit more to show for it. The strong survive. We've got to continue to be strong and go out and get the best we've got with what we have."
The Brewers trailed 5-1 before starting their comeback against Gallegos, who began the ninth after getting the final two outs in the eighth.
Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a leadoff double and scored on Luke Maile's single to make it 5-2. Jace Peterson's double and Eduardo Escobar's walk loaded the bases with one out.
Then Vogelbach hit his first homer since June 14.
Miguel Sánchez (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the victory. Milwaukee's Pablo Reyes celebrated his 28th birthday by hitting his first homer of the season.
Tyler O'Neill had three hits, including a home run, for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader added a two-run double on a slow roller that got past Brewers third baseman Eduardo Escobar. Starter Jon Lester allowed one run in just 5 1/3 innings to help the Cardinals take the lead over All-Star right-hander Corbin Burnes.
"The first eight innings were about as good of baseball as you'd want to play," Shildt said.
But the Cardinals left 14 men on base and couldn't put the game out of reach. The Brewers eventually made them pay.
Milwaukee loaded the bases in the eighth, but first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ended the threat by snaring a liner to rob Christian Yelich of an extra-base hit that could have brought home three runs.
"After that line drive gets caught with Yeli, it feels like that was your shot," Counsell said. "It's deflating when that ball gets caught. It feels like it should be 5-4 and the ninth inning is going to be a tough inning. But the guys did a great job, starting with Jackie, putting together a tough ninth inning. Just having tough at-bats against a good pitcher. That set it up for Vogey's heroics."
Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup
ATLANTA | Patrick Cantlay was on the verge of losing his two-shot lead on one hole, with nothing less than the FedEx Cup, the $15 million prize and his newfound reputation as "Patty Ice" on the line.
He was clutch as ever in his biggest moment Sunday in the Tour Championship.
Cantlay made a nervy 6-foot bogey putt on the 17th hole to stay one shot ahead of Jon Rahm going to the par-5 18th hole at East Lake. Then, he hit his longest drive of the week — 361 yards down the middle — with Rahm already in the fairway.
The final shot was a 6-iron from 218 yards to 12 feet — the closest of anyone all day — that all but clinched the one-shot victory, the FedEx Cup and perhaps even PGA Tour player of the year.
"It was the best shot I hit all week," Cantlay said.
Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship. One week later, he held off the No. 1 player in the world with his one-shot victory over Rahm in the Tour Championship.
The nickname only surfaced last week, and it's starting to stick.
"To me, it just means cool under pressure, and I think that suits my personality really well," said Cantlay, who never changed his expression until a big smile when he tapped in for birdie and a 1-under 69, waving his cap to thousands of fans around the green.
It seems to suit his game, too.
Rahm couldn't get enough putts to fall. The U.S. Open champion stayed close all day, and his shot into the 18th was equally special. It landed right next to the hole on its second bounce, rolling through to light rough just off the green.
Cantlay expected him to chip in for eagle "because that's what he does." Rahm narrowly missed and shot 68, allowing Cantlay a safe two-putt for the win.
The victory was worth $15 million — $14 million in cash, $1 million deferred — for the 29-year-old Californian whose rise in golf was slowed by a back injury that kept him out for three years and nearly ended his career.
Now he has stamped himself among the elite in golf, boosted by the FedEx Cup postseason.
"It's fantastic," Cantlay said. "It's such a great honor because it's all year. I played really consistent all year and caught fire at the end. There's a lot of satisfaction considering all the work I'm put in my whole life."
Rahm, who started the tournament four shots behind and went into the final day two back, never caught Cantlay. He never let him breathe easy, either.
Cantlay took a two-shot lead with an approach to 6 feet for birdie on the 17th hole, and then nearly lost it all.
He drove to the right on the 17th, clipping a tree and dropping down into deep rough, and then hit a flyer over the green and the gallery. His pitch back to the green came up short and into more deep rough, and he had to make a 6-footer to save bogey and stay ahead.
That set up the final hole, where he could only match birdies with Cantlay.
"I gave it my all," Rahm said. "It wasn't enough."
Rahm was bogey-free over the last 28 holes, but he only cashed in on two birdies. He tied with Kevin Na for the low 72-hole score of the tournament at 14-under 266. They will split points toward the world ranking.
Cantlay started at 10-under par as the No. 1 seed and finished at 21 under.
"Patrick played great golf, and he was four shots ahead of me (at the start). And even though I might have been the better man over the week, he earned it," Rahm said. "That up-and-down after missing from 17, the second shot from 18 to almost make it is even more impressive.
"I think you can say he won this."
Rahm earned the $5 million consolation prize for finishing second in the FedEx Cup, while Na (67) picked up $4 million. Justin Thomas (70) birdied the last hole to finish fourth, which was worth $4 million.
"It felt really weird to have this feeling of disappointment of not winning on a day you are making $5 million," Rahm said.
Cantlay started the postseason by saying he did not like the format of the Tour Championship with the staggered start depending on a players' FedEx Cup position, and no official victory for the lowest score at the Tour Championship.
He's still not a fan, even if it worked out in his favor. All he could do was play the hand he was dealt, and he played his cards perfectly.
Even more satisfying was the manner in which he won the last two events — the six-hole playoff against DeChambeau when he made one clutch putt after another, and delivering the key moment with the FedEx Cup on the line against Rahm.
"It's exactly why I play golf. I play golf so I can be in those moments against the best players in the world," he said. "It's why I practice so hard. It's why I'm in love with the game because it's that great vehicle for competition. It maybe makes it a little sweeter knowing that the guys I played against are the best players in the world."
Cantlay won for the fourth time this season — no one else won more than twice. One of those victories was the Memorial, where Rahm had a six-shot lead after 54 holes and had to withdraw because of a positive COVID-19 test result.
That figures to make Cantlay a front-runner for PGA Tour player of the year, with Rahm (U.S. Open title, No. 1 ranking) and Collin Morikawa (British Open, World Golf Championship title), also likely to be on the ballot.
Rahm won the Vardon Trophy for the lowest adjusted scoring average.
Winless Harvick, Hamlin still have a chance at Southern 500
DARLINGTON, S.C. | So you're saying there's a chance.
That's certainly the mindset of Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who enter NASCAR's playoff chase at the Southern 500 without once celebrating in Victory Lane this season. It was Harvick and Hamlin who dominated in 2020, and the pair swept the three events at Darlington Raceway a year ago.
"There's no time like Darlington to get back to winning," track president Kerry Tharp said.
Harvick and Hamlin hope to break their droughts this week. That could be difficult with the seasons put together by Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.
Harvick won the Southern 500 a year ago, part of his series-best nine victories, and finished fifth in the final standings.
"You obviously want to win, but some years just don't go exactly how you want them to go and I think those are the years that you've got to dig down and do the things that our guys have done this year," said Harvick, seeded last in the 16-driver playoff field. "So, got to be in it to win it, and we've given ourselves a chance and see where it all falls in the end."
Hamlin was close behind Harvick with seven victories a year ago. Unlike Harvick, Hamlin was part of the final four for the championship but came up short of the title.
Hamlin put himself in position for victories several times this season, finishing with 13 top-fives. It left him seeded seventh and confident he can again make his way into the final four when the season closes at Phoenix in two months.
"Things haven't fallen our way," Hamlin said. But "we're not going to continue to be up front and not win races. That's going to be a very short-lived story."
The rest of the field will have a difficult time surpassing Larson. He is one of the top contenders for the series championship after a resurgent performance in his first year with Hendrick Motorsports. Larson has won five times and has 18 top-five finishes.
Larson believes he's got the consistency necessary to win a championship.
"Even when we weren't winning, we were still up front and that's what you've got to do these next 10 weeks," Larson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.