UMass hires Frank Martin as new basketball coach
AMHERST, Mass. | UMass has found a new leader for its basketball program, hiring Frank Martin as its coach Friday.
Martin, 56, takes over the Minutemen program from Matt McCall, who was fired this month after going 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst.
"It is evident that there is tremendous alignment in place to win and do it the right way," Martin said in a statement. "Let's all get on this ride together, let's dream big and let's be relentless at making our dreams a reality."
Martin arrives following his own dismissal from South Carolina last week after 10 seasons and just one NCAA appearance with the Gamecocks. But that appearance to cap the 2016-17 season culminated in South Carolina's first Final Four berth. Martin was 171-147 during his tenure at the school.
He had more NCAA tournament bids in his first head coaching job at Kansas State from 2007 to 2012, leading the Wildcats to March Madness four times including an Elite Eight berth in 2010. He finished 117-54 overall.
The move to Massachusetts will be a homecoming for Martin's wife, Anya (Forrest), a 1998 UMass alum who ran track for the school.
Martin's hiring by UMass was announced a day after former Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris was tapped as Martin's successor at South Carolina.
F1 in Saudi Arabia shifts from human rights to rebel attacks
JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia | Hours after Formula One drivers voiced concerns about a race already dogged by human rights issues, Saudi Arabia's war with Yemen landed on F1's doorstep when Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot near the gleaming Saudi track where they were racing.
Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted the same fuel depot that was attacked in recent days. The North Jiddah Bulk Plant is only about seven miles from the track hosting the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for the second time.
The attack happened during the first practice and didn't stop the second, delayed by only 15 minutes. The track promoter and F1 said the third practice and qualifying scheduled on Saturday, and the race on Sunday, will go ahead.
The attack came two weeks after 81 people were put to death in Saudi Arabia in a mass execution, which earlier Friday was a major talking point for seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and other drivers.
Hamilton said the responsibility for holding the kingdom to account over human rights shouldn't fall on the drivers but he would try to help.
"It is naturally a very, very complex situation. But I'm always open to having a discussion, to learning more, to try to understand why the things that are happening are happening," Hamilton said. "Because it's 2022, and it's easy to make changes. But I'm open to doing that."
Hamilton won the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP in Jiddah in December, the second-to-last race of last season. When the 81 people were put to death in a mass execution on March 12, it was the largest in the kingdom's modern history.
"Ultimately, it's the responsibility of those that are in power to really make the changes and we're not really seeing enough," the Mercedes driver said. "So we need to see more."
According to Reprieve, a non-profit which defends people facing human rights abuses, and partner organization the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, a further 16 executions have been carried out since the mass executions on March 12.
"It's obviously mind-blowing to hear the stories. I've heard there's a letter been sent to me, for example, by a 14-year-old who's on death row," Hamilton said Friday. "We don't decide where we go (but) I think we're duty bound to try and do what we can while we're here."
Saudi Arabia is one of several countries accused of "sportswashing" human rights abuses by using high-profile sporting events to project a favorable image. Others include Bahrain, which held the opening F1 race of the season last weekend, and Qatar, which will host soccer's World Cup this year.
Saudi Arabia also came under scrutiny in October after buying English Premier League soccer club Newcastle.
Daniel Riccardo said F1 drivers can use their platforms for change, including meeting with people in the country.
"If speaking to, let's say, a group of people could help, then why not? I think for now the best thing is to remain open-minded," the McLaren driver said. "We're aware there is room for change here and if participating in certain things helps, then I think we're very open to do so."
As for skipping the race altogether, Ricciardo said he thinks drivers are better placed to come and compete.
"We're aware of some of the situations when we come here," he said. "We also have a chance to create some change and have some positive influence, as opposed to not coming here."
Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton's former teammate, said drivers "don't really have a choice" on where they go.
"If we could choose races, maybe we would change the calendar a bit," the Alfa Romeo driver said.
When F1 terminated its contract with the Russian GP this month after that country's invasion of Ukraine, drivers agreed it was the right thing to do. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel said he wouldn't have raced there if it had gone ahead.
The Saudi Arabian GP will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday.
"You can't ignore these facts," Mercedes driver George Russell said. "I just hope that with our platform we are raising the right awareness, and we can have a positive change in the long run."
Friday's attacks came as Saudi Arabia still leads a coalition battling the Iran-backed Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital of Sanaa in September 2014. The kingdom, which entered the war in Yemen in 2015, has been internationally criticized for its airstrikes killing scores of civilians.
All-Star reliever, MLB union rep Andrew Miller retires at 36
NEW YORK | Andrew Miller, a two-time All-Star and dominant postseason reliever who helped negotiate the recent labor deal that ended Major League Baseball's 99-day lockout, has retired at 36.
Miller had a 4.75 ERA in 40 games last season, his third year with St. Louis. The left-hander with a devastating slider played 16 seasons with seven teams and was the MVP of the 2016 AL Championship Series for Cleveland.
Long involved with the players' association, Miller spent recent months on the union's executive subcommittee as it bargained with owners toward a settlement.
"Andrew's selfless, tireless and relentless advocacy on behalf of his fellow and future players during challenging times will be as much a part of his baseball legacy as his extraordinary accomplishments on the field," the union said in a statement Thursday.
"His thoughtful, reasoned and pragmatic leadership earned the respect of his fellow players in all 30 clubhouses," it said.
With his sharp-darting slider, Miller became one of the most coveted relievers in the majors. His impact was heightened by the way he was used, especially by Cleveland manager Terry Francona during the 2016 postseason.
Miller pitched a total of 10 times in the AL Division Series, ALCS and World Series, working in a variety of roles. Though he wasn't the closer — Cody Allen held that role — Miller was summoned whenever the situations were the biggest. He struck out 30 in 19 1-3 innings, and fanned a remarkable 14 of the 25 Toronto batters he faced in the ALCS.
Cleveland wound up losing to the Chicago Cubs in Game 7 of the World Series.
Miller pitched in 11 different postseason matchups for Baltimore, the New York Yankees, Cleveland and St. Louis, with an 0.93 ERA. He was 2-1 with one save and struck out 54 in 38 2-3 innings.
Miller was 55-55 with 63 saves with a 4.03 ERA in 612 games overall during a career that also included time with Detroit, Boston and the Florida Marlins before they switched to being called the Miami Marlins. He was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2003 when the team still carried that name, but didn't sign.
He made his big league debut with Detroit in 2006 and was traded after the 2007 season to the Marlins in the deal that moved Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers.
Miller made his 66th and last start in the majors in 2011 with the Red Sox, then quickly found his spot as a full-time reliever. He was dealt in 2016 just before the July 31 trade deadline from the Yankees to Cleveland and blossomed into a postseason sensation for how he was used, and how successful he became.
