Hoiberg's plans for Cornhuskers no longer include Doc Sadler
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced Friday he had eliminated the position of special assistant to the head coach and that Doc Sadler would leave the program.
The folksy Sadler had grown into a beloved figure among fans during his six-year run as head coach from 2006-12. He returned when Hoiberg was hired three years ago, spending the first two years as an assistant and this season as special assistant with no on-court coaching duties.
The announcement came a day after Hoiberg announced he and his chief recruiter, Matt Abdelmassih, mutually agreed to part ways.
The moves are part of a restructuring following three straight 20-loss seasons. The Huskers are 24-67 overall and 9-50 in Big Ten regular-season games under Hoiberg.
Athletic director Trev Alberts had announced last month that Hoiberg would return for a fourth season but that there would be some give-backs in the coach's contract.
Hoiberg, who is under contract through the 2026-27 season, has had his salary reduced from $3.5 million to $3.25 million and he will forfeit a $500,000 retention bonus that would be due if he were still coaching coach on March 31, 2024. His contract buyout was reduced from $18.5 million to $11 million.
The Arkansas-born Sadler, 61, has had a dozen head or assistant coaching jobs, but he always considered Nebraska home.
"Doc has given his heart and soul to the Nebraska basketball program twice in his coaching career, and we appreciate all his contributions to the success of Husker basketball," Hoiberg said. "Doc has a great basketball mind and has been a valuable resource on our coaching staffs both here and at Iowa State. I wish him nothing but the best in the future."
As head coach, Sadler was 101-89 overall with three NIT appearances at Nebraska but just 34-64 in conference games. In the Huskers' final five years in the Big 12, Sadler's teams never finished higher than seventh. They finished last in his only year coaching the team in the Big Ten.
Abdelmassih had been an assistant for Hoiberg for three seasons at Nebraska and also worked on Hoiberg's Iowa State staff for five. The two also worked together with the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves for two years.
"Matt and I have a close relationship dating back to our time in the front office with the Timberwolves," Hoiberg said. "He was a big part of our success at Iowa State and played a leading role in building our roster at Nebraska. I wish Matt and his family nothing but the best."
Oregon aide Chris Crutchfield returns to Omaha for Mavs job
OMAHA, Neb. | Oregon assistant coach Chris Crutchfield has been hired as the new head men's basketball coach at Omaha, where he was a two-sport athlete in the 1990s.
Athletic director Adrian Dowell announced Crutchfield's hiring on Friday, less than two weeks after longtime coach Derrin Hansen was fired after a second straight five-win season.
Crutchfield played football and basketball for the Mavericks and was an assistant in basketball in 1995-96.
Crutchfield was head coach at Division II East Central (Oklahoma) for one season before he joined Dana Altman's Oregon staff this season. He previously was an assistant at Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oral Roberts, TCU and New Mexico State.
"It's an exciting day for Omaha Athletics as we welcome Chris Crutchfield and his wife Jodi back home to UNO," said Dowell. "Over the past 20 years, Coach Crutchfield has built an impressive resume as one of the best recruiters in the nation in addition to a successful track record in holistically developing talented student-athletes."
Crutchfield's first coaching job was under Tim Carter at Omaha. He followed Carter to Texas-San Antonio in 1996 and was head coach at Tyler Junior College in 1999.
"I could not be more thankful and excited for the opportunity to return to the university and community that helped shape me into the person and coach that I am today," Crutchfield said. "We are looking forward to building something special in Omaha."
The Mavericks were 5-25 overall and 4-14 in Summit League play this season. They lost to NCAA Tournament qualifier South Dakota State in the first round of the conference tournament.
NFL prospect David Ojabo hurt at Michigan's Pro Day workout
ANN ARBOR, Mich. | NFL prospect David Ojabo was injured at Michigan's Pro Day workout, wincing in pain after he went down to the turf.
The NFL Network reported Friday that the defensive end was injured in a pass-rushing drill, went down clutching his left leg and had to be helped off the field. The NFL Network was the only media outlet with access to the workout.
"He was wincing in pain," Michigan teammate Aidan Hutchinson said. "I'm hoping he's all right."
Bryce Treggs, Ojabo's agent, declined comment.
Ojabo's injury may affect his chances of being one of the top picks in the NFL draft next month.
He had 11 sacks last season, helping Michigan win its first Big Ten title since 2004 and advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time, in a breakout year that impressed NFL scouts. He skipped his senior season with the Wolverines after being voted second-team All-America and All-Big Ten.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ojabo set himself up to go high in the draft after running a 4.55 40-yard dash to rank among the fastest defensive linemen at the NFL combine. If Ojabo has a long-term injury, he may slip in the draft.
"I'm praying for him and hoping that it's nothing long term or anything that will affect his draft stock," said Hutchinson, who is expected to be among the first few picks in the draft.
Ojabo was born in Nigeria and lived in Scotland before landing at Blair Academy in New Jersey, where he started playing football as a junior in high school. Ojabo was a redshirt in 2019 at Michigan and had one tackle in 2020 in three games.
