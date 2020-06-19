LA Story: Rams, Chargers to appear on ‘Hard Knocks’

LOS ANGELES | It will be lights, cameras, Los Angeles again for “Hard Knocks” but for the first time the show will feature two franchises.

HBO and NFL Films announced Thursday that this year’s show will include the Rams and Chargers, which are both moving into SoFI Stadium in Inglewood and will be attempting to bounce back from disappointing seasons. The five-week series will premiere Aug. 11.

Chronicling two teams won’t be the only difference. With the coronavirus pandemic having shut down team facilities for most of the offseason, players, coaches and production crews will be going through new protocols to prevent or mitigate any possible infections.

Rodgers said the testing process will be a storyline and that some tests may be shot if approved by the NFL and NFL Players Association. He added that testing results would not dominate the content unless it became news with the amount of positive tests.

Williamson gets favorable ruling in lawsuit by ex-agent

MIAMI | A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

The order Wednesday shifts the focus to a separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina.

The Florida lawsuit, filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford, accused Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract and seeks $100 million in damages.

That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after his decision to move to Creative Artists Agency.

Ford’s attorneys had submitted questions in filings last month that included whether the Williamson or anyone on his behalf sought or accepted “money, benefits, favors or things of value” to sign with Duke. They sought answers within 30 days to establish facts under oath in the pretrial discovery process.

Sanó claims blackmail in kidnapping accusation

Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó told a Dominican Republic newspaper he’s being blackmailed, having been accused of kidnapping and assault.

The Twins said Thursday they’re aware of the report in El Nuevo Diario and still trying to gathering more information about the situation surrounding Sanó, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract in January and will move to first base if and when the 2020 season begins.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and hope to have more as it becomes available,” Twins spokesman Dustin Morse said.

El Nuevo Diario reported that Odalis Ramos, a lawyer, has accused Sanó and three of his friends of kidnapping, beating and threatening to hang his client, Raudy Omar Sanchez de la Cruz, during an incident last month in San Pedro de Macoris, the hometown of the 27-year-old Sanó.

Trial of Diacks exposes track’s golden era dark side

PARIS | As Usain Bolt set the world ablaze, making athletics the hottest ticket at the Olympic Games, the sport also was being eaten from within.

That grim picture has emerged from a corruption trial in Paris that has shown how the thrilling era for track fans was poisoned behind the scenes by a father-son partnership at the top of the IAAF, the international governing body that organizes Olympic races and world championships.

Nine months before Bolt set the first of his sprint world records, then-IAAF President Lamine Diack signed an agreement in September 2007 to pay his own son $900 per day — later increased to $1,200 — for consultancy work. Armed with his father’s name and influence as a titan of Olympic sports, Papa Massata Diack set to work negotiating lucrative sponsorship deals for the IAAF.

In the process, prosecutors allege, the Diacks got filthy rich, siphoning off revenue for themselves and lining bank accounts with hush-money allegedly extorted from athletes who coughed up six-figure sums to avoid being sanctioned for doping.

The Diacks contest the corruption, money laundering and breach of trust charges examined in six days of hearings. The trial highlighted governance problems that have plagued sports in their growth from what were once amateur pursuits into a global mega-industry short on effective oversight.

— From AP reports