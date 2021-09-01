Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida
As if adjusting to life without Drew Brees wasn't enough, the New Orleans Saints will now have to travel from their temporary practice home in Texas to Florida to play their regular-season opener that was originally scheduled for New Orleans.
Now displaced by Hurricane Ida, they'll play their home opener against Green Bay in Jacksonville on Sept. 12 after practicing in Dallas for the better part of two weeks — a scenario reminiscent of their 2005 season of displacement after Hurricane Katrina struck.
The NFL announced the Saints announced the venue change three days after Ida battered the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane and left the entirety of New Orleans in darkness until small pockets of the city began to get power back on Wednesday.
"Knowing what's going on back there (in New Orleans) and us not being able to be there to help, it's kind of unsettling," Saints running back Alvin Kamara said. "But we're doing what we can."
While the Superdome appears to have come through the storm in decent shape, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of widespread wind damage in the metro area and mass evacuations both before and since the powerful storm struck.
"I am proud of the collective communications that occurred between many entities in a short amount of time that led to us making this decision," said Saints owner Gayle Benson. "It is never easy to make a decision that involves not playing a Saints home game in the Caesars Superdome, but I am confident that this is the right decision for our city at this juncture."
General manager Mickey Loomis said the Saints expect to play a lot of home games at the Superdome this season.
After the opener, the Saints have road games at Carolina and New England before their next scheduled home game Oct. 3 against the New York Giants. Two more road games and their bye week follow before they host defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay on Oct. 31.
"It's sometimes tough to keep the focus on it when there's so much going on and so many people are affected. But at the end of the day, we got a job to do," Kamara said. "We just got to keep moving and find ways to combat it and stay focused."
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted his team played no real role in the decision to play in Jacksonville, which is at Houston on Sept. 12.
"I don't think we had a whole lot of say," he said. "I think obviously they worked with us, but it's, I think with this being a New Orleans home game, it wasn't a lot of say from our view."
Packers coach Matt LaFleur offered his best to "everybody in New Orleans," adding:
"That's a bad deal that they're going through so we'll adjust, and I think, yeah there are some adjustments ... some positives that it probably won't be quite as loud. But the negative is that it's hard to simulate that kind of heat, so our guys are going to have to do a great job of hydrating and taking care of their bodies all week."
The Saints evacuated New Orleans before the storm to North Texas, and have practiced this week at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. They are remaining in Texas for workout s next week, and will travel to Jacksonville the day before the season opener.
"We've got a firm plan for the next week of preparation. ... We've got a place to practice and a place to stay for our team," Loomis said. "I don't think there's anything really too unique about playing on the road if we have to do this Week 1, because we're going to do that Week 2 and Week 3. So it'll be a normal road trip, it's just departing from here."
The arrival of Ida came 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. The Saints were forced to move for the entire 2005 season, setting up operations in San Antonio while playing home games there and in Baton Rouge at LSU. After winning their season opener at Carolina that season, New Orleans lost their "home opener" at Giants Stadium and subsequently languished through a 3-13 campaign that led to the firing of then-coach Jim Haslett.
Spurred on by the quick restoration of the Superdome, the Saints went 10-6 and won the NFC South in 2006, Sean Payton's first season at coach and Brees' first of 15 seasons as New Orleans' QB.
In the 2009 season, with swaths of damage from Katrina's widespread flooding still lingering in various pockets of the city, the Saints won their first Super Bowl, with Brees the game's MVP. The city's recovery continued to pick up steam from there, with the ever-popular Brees and the Saints at the center of fundraising and community service projects to push the rebuilding along.
In recent years, any enduring scars from Katrina have been difficult to find, and many parts of the city have looked as polished as ever. That includes the Superdome, where another renovation project was completed this summer, adding end zone suites and viewing platforms that overlook the four corners of the field, and where fans can mix as they search out refreshments.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the city's renowned tourism industry. New Orleans lost a women's Final Four in 2020. It has also seen the past two Jazz and Heritage Festivals canceled. And while the Saints played last season, the 73,000-seat Superdome was largely empty for most of it because of crowd restrictions.
The Saints have planned to play before full crowds this season — albeit with requirements that all fans wear masks and those older than 12 provide proof of vaccination. But now the hospitality industry has lost at least one of those games.
Other than a regularly scheduled game in London as part of the NFL's international series, Brees never had to play a home game that had been moved away from the Superdome. That's something his successor, Jameis Winston, will have to do in his very first start. But Winston should have some fans in Florida, having won the 2013 Heisman Trophy and college football national title with Florida State, and having spent his first five pro seasons as Tampa Bay's starter.
Also, Saints season ticket holders will have access to tickets for the opener before they go on sale to the general public. For those who might still be waiting for power to come back on in the New Orleans area, a weekend on the north Florida coast might be attractive for more reasons than a Saints game.
Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge
NEW YORK | New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, hours after attending a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen's house.
Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.
Scott, 44, was booked and released and is due in court Thursday morning.
The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.
The Mets on Wednesday confirmed an ESPN report that Scott was at a fundraiser for the team's Amazin' Mets Foundation at Cohen's house in Connecticut on Monday night, which was also attended by players. Scott left when the event ended around 8:30 or 9 p.m., the team said.
"We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott," the Mets said in a statement. "We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."
Scott was hired as the Mets' assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.
Scott had spent the previous 17 seasons with Boston, where he worked alongside Porter under former Red Sox and Chicago Cubs baseball boss Theo Epstein.
Porter and Scott were brought in during a reshaping of New York's front office under Cohen, a hedge fund manager who had been a minority owner of the team since 2012. Cohen purchased the club from the Wilpon and Katz families in November.
Mets fans celebrated Cohen's ascendance to majority owner, but his first year in charge has brought about the same sort of embarrassing controversy and drama that plagued the club under the control of Fred and Jeff Wilpon.
Porter was fired 38 days after he was hired as general manager. A string of seemingly endless injuries hindered the team early in the season. Star slugger Pete Alonso was brought to tears when popular hitting coach Chili Davis was fired in May, and the offense has continued to struggle. Despite all that, the Mets led the NL East for nearly three months before collapsing in August and falling out of playoff position.
Scott has publicly criticized players for not following injury prevention protocols provided by the training staff. Cohen tweeted on Aug. 18 that "it's hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive."
And star shortstop Francisco Lindor — acquired from Cleveland and given a $341 million, 10-year deal in Cohen's first major on-field transaction — has flopped in the batter's box and been at the center of contention elsewhere.
Lindor got into a heated exchange with teammate Jeff McNeil during a game in May, a dustup Lindor tried to explain away as an argument about whether a rat or raccoon had been spotted in an adjacent hallway. Scott said their public handling of the disagreement was "probably not ideal."
Lindor and trade-deadline acquisition Javier Báez issued separate apologies Tuesday after Báez revealed that a thumbs-down celebration used by the team recently was actually a dig at Mets fans who had booed New York players. Lindor was jeered again in his first at-bat after saying he was sorry.
The Mets postponed their scheduled game Wednesday night against Miami a day earlier amid forecasts of heavy rain. They are set to conclude their homestand Thursday night against the Marlins before opening an eight-game trip at Washington on Friday night.
Pulisic, Steffen to miss U.S. qualifying opener at El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador | Star attacker Christian Pulisic and goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss the Americans' opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Thursday night, two major absences as the United States tries to rebound from its failure to qualify for the 2018 tournament.
Pulisic, the top American player and a regular with European champion Chelsea, is regaining fitness after testing positive for COVID-19. Steffen, the backup at Premier League champion Manchester City, has back spasms.
Both did not board the Americans' charter flight to El Salvador and remained in Nashville, Tennessee, where the U.S. hosts Canada on Sunday night in its second of 14 qualifiers.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Matt Turner, a 27-year-old who made his debut with Major League Soccer's New England Revolution in 2018, will start in goal. Turner allowed one goal in six matches this summer as the Americans won the CONCACAF Gold Cup with largely a group of backups.
Berhalter said it is too early to determine whether Pulisic, who is fully vaccinated, will be available for Sunday's match.
"The training on Tuesday was really light in nature," the coach said. "We really didn't get to assess him in a proper way and see his fitness levels. The next couple of days, we'll be working with him to see exactly where he is and we'll get a report when we get back."
The 22-year-old attacker missed Chelsea's 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday. He resumed training with the U.S. on Monday.
Brenden Aaronson or Konrad de la Fuente are the most likely replacements for Pulisic in the U.S. starting lineup.
Steffen, 26, hasn't played since City's 1-0 loss to Leicester in the Community Shield on Aug. 7.
"He has dealt with something like this before last season, but it's something that just crept up on him over the last couple of days," Berhalter said. "He woke up today and his back was extremely tight and it was going to be really touch and go to see if he could play any part in the game. And we thought it was best to have him back and get rehab and try to make a run for Sunday, potentially."
Steffen was Berhalter's starter with the CONCACAF Nations League final four in June and left the final with a knee injury. Ethan Horvath replaced him as the U.S. beat Mexico on Pulisic's goal in extra time. then stopped Andrés Guardado's 124th-minute penalty kick.
In his first season with second-tier Nottingham Forest, the 26-year-old Horvath has played two matches, in the League Cup on Aug. 11 and 24.
"It was a difficult choice and it wasn't easy for us," Berhalter said. "Ethan performed really well in Nations League and the friendly game after that and in the game against Switzerland, so he's had strong performances for us. And we just felt at this given moment, Matt is the goalie in better form, and we went with him."
Turner was in a hallway outside the team's meeting rooms at the Grand Hyatt Nashville on Wednesday morning when he came across Berhalter.
"Just happened to be passing by," Turner said. "And he just he just told me right then and there. He didn't beat around the bush or anything. He didn't give me any special sort of words of encouragement. He just told me that I was going to be starting, and he told me that he knows I know what to do."
Turner texted his father and his girlfriend with the news.
The start of World Cup qualifying was delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the delay, the U.S. is playing three qualifiers in a FIFA window designed for two.
After the Americans host Canada, they play at Honduras on Sept. 8.
Pulisic is the first American to play in and win a European Champions League final, helping Chelsea win the title last season.
Steffen is the backup to Ederson at Manchester City.
