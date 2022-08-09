South Korea Weather

A vehicle is submerged in a flooded road Monday in Seoul.

 Hwang Kwang-mo | Yonhap via AP

SEOUL, South Korea — Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. At least nine people were killed — some drowning in their homes — and six others were missing, with more rain forecast, officials said Tuesday.

More than 18 inches of rain was measured in Seoul's hardest-hit Dongjak district from Monday to Tuesday evening. Precipitation in the area exceeded 5.5 inches per hour at one point Monday night, the highest hourly downpour measured in Seoul since 1942.

