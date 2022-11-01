South Korea Koreas Tensions

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program Wednesday at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.

 Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea Wednesday that prompted South Korea to issue an air raid alert on its eastern island, escalating animosities between the rivals.

The launches came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to "pay the most horrible price in history" — an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals.

