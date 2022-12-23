Britain Avatar: The Way of Water Portrait Session

Director James Cameron, left, and Sigourney Weaver pose for a photo to promote the film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on Dec. 4 in London.

 Invision via AP

NEW YORK — To Sigourney Weaver, her friendship with James Cameron didn’t really start on “Aliens,” the 1986 film Cameron directed her in. It started after.

“He was quite serious most of the time. He had a lot riding on that. England was all about Ridley Scott (the original’s director) doing the next one,” Weaver recalls. “It wasn’t until we got to the Venice Film Festival where ‘Aliens’ was part of some program. We were having dinner afterward and I’m listening to Jim and I went, ‘Wait a minute. You’re funny? Where was this person all through those difficult months?’”

