Serbia Kosovo Tensions

In this photo provided by the Serbian Defense Ministry Press Service, Serbia Defense Minister Milos Vucevic, center, speaks with Serbian army chief of staff Milan Mojsilovic, center left, at the army barracks Monday in Raska, south Serbia.

 Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on "the full state of combat readiness," ignoring NATO's calls for calming down of tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes.

Serbia's Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said he "ordered the full combat readiness" of police and other security units and that they be placed under the command of the army chief of staff according to "their operational plan."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.