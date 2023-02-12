United States Aerial Objects

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference Feb. 2 at the Capitol in Washington.

WASHINGTON — The United States believes the unidentified objects shot down by American fighter jets over Canada and Alaska were balloons, though smaller than the China balloon downed over the Atlantic Ocean last weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

Schumer, D-N.Y., told ABC's "This Week" that he was briefed on Saturday night by President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, after the incident hours earlier over the Yukon. On Friday, an object roughly the size of a small car was downed over remote Alaska, according to the White House.

