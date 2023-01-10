APTOPIX Romania Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate, center, and his brother Tristan, leave after appearing at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday in Bucharest, Romania.

 Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania — A court in Romania's capital Bucharest has upheld the 30-day arrest of divisive social media personality and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate on charges of organized crime, human trafficking and rape, an official said late Tuesday.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, said the court rejected an appeal by Tate against a judge's earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

