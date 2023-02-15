Retail Sales

A shop holds a sidewalk sale during an unseasonably warm day Friday in Providence, Rhode Island.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — America's consumers rebounded last month from a weak holiday shopping season by boosting their spending at stores and restaurants at the fastest pace in nearly two years, underscoring the economy's resilience in the face of higher prices and multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The government said Wednesday that retail sales jumped 3% in January, after having sunk the previous two months. It was the largest one-month increase since March 2021, when a round of stimulus checks gave a big boost to spending. Excluding the pandemic era, January's rise was the largest in more than two decades.

