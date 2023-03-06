Congress Oversight

Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing Feb. 9 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — House Republicans issued another series of subpoenas Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into what they contend is the mistreatment of parents who protested “woke” school board policies.

Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, demanded documents and testimony from three individuals, including the former heads of the National School Boards Association, for “requesting federal law enforcement assistance to target parents voicing concerns at local school board meetings.”

