WASHINGTON — Some Republicans are breaking with President Donald Trump’s attempts to declare victory in the election and halt vote counting in Pennsylvania and other states, leaving him without key voices of support as he continues to trail Democrat Joe Biden in his bid for reelection.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Trump ally who won reelection Tuesday in Kentucky, told reporters that “claiming you’ve won the election is different from finishing the counting.” Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican who spoke at a recent Trump campaign rally, said in a tweet that “taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud.” And Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, urged “everyone to be patient’’ as results come in. “It is critical that we give election officials time to complete their jobs, and that we ensure all lawfully cast ballots are allowed and counted,’’ she said in a statement.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., addressed Trump directly on Twitter: “Stop. Full stop,’’ he wrote Wednesday in response to Trump’s claim that Democrats were trying to “steal” the election.

“The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose,’’ Kinzinger told Trump. “And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue.’’

The comments by the Republican lawmakers and other GOP leaders were rare, public rebukes of Trump, who has demanded — and generally received — loyalty from fellow Republicans throughout his four-year term. Most in the GOP take pains to avoid directly criticizing Trump, even when they find his conduct unhelpful or offensive to their values and goals.

Trump’s tweets declaring victory and calling for officials to “STOP THE COUNT” were an early test of how strongly he can keep Republicans in line as he challenges the voting processes in court.

While Biden was close Thursday to 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, it was unclear when a national winner would be determined after a long, bitter campaign dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on Americans and the national economy.

In remarks Wednesday at the White House, Trump claimed victory and alleged “major fraud on our nation” as state election officials continued counting ballots amid a huge increase in voter turnout.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said Wednesday on Fox News that while he supports Trump, “if it ends up being Biden, all of us will accept that.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate who briefly considered challenging Trump for the Republican nomination said, “Regardless of where you stand on this race and what party you are and who you voted for, most Americans really want a free and fair election process, and they want us to count the votes,” Hogan said at a Washington Post event.

Trump’s family, never shy about expressing their support, took to Twitter to question why GOP lawmakers were not rushing to the president’s defense. “Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep!” Trump’s son Eric tweeted.

Even as Trump pushed to stop vote counting in Pennsylvania and other states where results were trending against him, he and some Republicans pushed to finish counting ballots in Arizona and Nevada, where Trump narrowly trailed Biden but hoped to catch up to the former vice president.

“Let’s count the votes — all the votes — before making declarations,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, tweeted. “Arizonans turned out in historic numbers for this election, and we owe it to them to count their vote.’’

On that point, at least, both parties could agree.