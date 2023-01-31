Trump Investigations

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Saturday at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina.

 File photo | Associated Press

NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors investigating Donald Trump have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in a years-old probe into payments made to keep the porn star Stormy Daniels quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with the former president, according to multiple news reports.

The news outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported that witnesses started testifying before the grand jury on Monday, signaling an escalation in what Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has alluded to as "the next chapter" in his office's Trump investigation.

