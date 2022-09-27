Film - Blonde - Costumes

This combination of photos shows Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in a scene from ‘Blonde,’ left, and Marilyn Monroe posing on a subway grate while filming ‘The Seven Year Itch’ in 1954 in New York.

 Netflix via AP, left, AP file photo, right

Marilyn Monroe’s on-screen costumes are almost as iconic as her. Think of the hot pink strapless gown she wore to sing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” Or the white halter cocktail dress that billowed up over a subway grate in “The Seven Year Itch.”

They have been recreated, reimagined and referenced many, many times, from big budget movies and music videos down to cheap costume stores and everything in between. The white subway dress she wore for the scene fetched $4.6 million at auction in 2011 and several years later the “touring” replica went for $120,000. Suffice it to say, “ Blonde “ costume designer Jennifer Johnson felt an enormous amount of pressure to get the dresses that we all know so well right for the Netflix film, streaming Wednesday.

