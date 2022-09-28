Railroad Contract Talks

A CSX freight train runs through a crossing Sept. 14 in Homestead, Pennsylvania.

 File photo | Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — The two biggest U.S. railroad unions were working Wednesday ahead of key ratification votes to dispel rumors about the contract deals that averted a potentially devastating nationwide strike .

The unions have been fighting rumors on social media that they would impose the deals on workers if they vote to reject them. The rumors were sparked by a railroad trade publication suggesting that was possible in an article earlier this month.

