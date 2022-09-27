Railroad Contract Talks

Norfolk Southern locomotives work in the in the Conway Terminal on Sept. 15 in Conway, Pennsylvania.

 File photo | Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — A union that rejected its deal with the nation's freight railroads earlier this month now has a new tentative agreement, but officials cautioned that the contract dispute won't be fully settled until all 12 rail unions approve their agreements this fall.

The five-year deal announced Tuesday includes a 24% pay raise and $5,000 in bonuses that were in the first deal, along with a couple additional benefits including a cap on health insurance expenses and a promise that each railroad will negotiate individually over expense reimbursement.

