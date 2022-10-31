Colorado Weather

A display of pumpkins prepared for Halloween welcomes visitors Oct. 18 at the Denver Zoo in Denver.

 Associated Press

Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don’t have to end up in the local landfill.

Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.

