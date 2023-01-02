Germany Energy Protests

Activists build barricades and set them on fire Monday while the police make preparations for the planned eviction of the village Luetzerath, western Germany.

 Henning Kaiser | dpa via AP

BERLIN | Scuffles broke out on Monday outside a village in western Germany that is to be razed to allow the expansion of a coal mine, a plan that is drawing resistance from climate activists.

Activists threw fireworks, bottles and stones at police outside the village of Luetzerath before the situation calmed down and officers pulled back, German news agency dpa reported.

