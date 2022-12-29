Alzheimer Drug Probe

A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in 2020 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration's contentious approval of a questionable Alzheimer's drug took another hit Thursday as congressional investigators called the process "rife with irregularities."

The 18-month investigation by two House committees detailed "atypical collaboration" between FDA regulators and a company it's supposed to oversee -- Aduhelm manufacturer Biogen. The probe also cited Biogen documents saying the company intended to "make history" when it set what investigators called an "unjustifiably high" initial price of $56,000 a year for the drug.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.