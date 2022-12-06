US-Power Outage Vandalism

Workers set up an automated display warning drivers on NC211 of the power outage in the area and how to approach the upcoming intersections Monday in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

 Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy said it expects to be able to restore power by Wednesday night to a county where electric substations were attacked by gunfire.

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said the company expects to have power back Wednesday just before midnight in Moore County. The company had previously estimated it would be restored Thursday morning.

