Poland Jewish Trove

Krzysztof Hejmanowski, left, building inspector of the Warbud construction company and archaeologist Bartlomiej Gwozdz, right,  pose for a photograph with objects that were most probably hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II on Jan. 11 in Lodz, Poland.

 Associated Press

LODZ, Poland — The discovery in central Poland of hundreds of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II provided a rare and precious find, officials said Wednesday.

Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items were uncovered in the city of Lodz last month during the renovation of a house and yard.

