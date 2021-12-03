PACIFIC — Police in suburban St. Louis are investigating the death of an 18-year-old high school student after her body was found along a highway.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of Eureka High School student Kiley Kennedy, whose body was found Wednesday morning by Franklin County sheriff's deputies near Missouri Highway 100 in Pacific.
The deputies found Kennedy's body when they responded to a report of a woman on the ground next to a vehicle, police said. Officials have not said how Kennedy died.
Pacific is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.