UFC 281 Mixed Martial Arts

Brazil's Alex Pereira arrives for a middleweight bout against Nigeria's Israel Adesanya at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event early Sunday in New York. Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round.

 Associated Press

Pereira upsets Adesanya, wins UFC middleweight title at MSG

NEW YORK | Alex Pereira has Israel Adesanya's number in any combat sport -- make it 3-0, and now the Brazilian knockout artist also has his rival's UFC middleweight championship.

