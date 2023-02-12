Israel Palestinians

Women mourn during the funeral of 8-year-old child Asher Menahem Paley after he died of injuries suffered a day before in a car-ramming attack by a Palestinian man during his funeral Saturday in Jerusalem.

 Associated Press

JERUSALEM — An Israeli settler shot and killed a Palestinian in the northern West Bank on Saturday, Palestinian health officials said, while an 8-year-old child died of injuries suffered a day before in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem.

As night fell, warning sirens sounded in southern Israel when Palestinian militants fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip that was intercepted by Israeli aerial defenses, the Israeli military said. There was no immediate statement from Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza.

