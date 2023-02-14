95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon - Inside

Michelle Williams, from left, Hong Chau, Tom Cruise, and Steven Spielberg attend the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

 Invision via AP

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The slap sat front and center at Monday's Oscar nominees luncheon.

So much so that motion picture academy president Janet Yang neither had to describe it nor say the names Will Smith or Chris Rock for the ballroom full of award hopefuls to know what she was talking about when she aired her regrets.

